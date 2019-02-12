Ellen page called out Chris Pratt for his homophobic church, and his response proves her point.

Ellen Page is a lot more than just everyone's favorite 2007 movie character, "Juno."

Her recent interview on "The Late Show," where she calls out the problematic leadership in America has been watched over fifteen million times. In the interview, she says, "the vice president of America wishes that I didn't have the love with my wife. He wanted to ban that in Indiana, he believes in conversion therapy, he has hurt LGBTQ people so badly as the governor of Indiana."

.@EllenPage is fed up with leaders who promote hatred and intolerance. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/apxXzye5SF — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 1, 2019

And people were there for her:

This broke my heart and made me cry. I will never understand people who use their power to systematically spread hate.



I will always stand with and fight for my beautiful LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈 family. — Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) February 1, 2019

Well said, Ellen Page! Mike Pence is an insane zealot who has set LGBTQ rights back years and it’s important that people speak up. Hate crimes have spiked under this administration so it is literally a life-or-death matter. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 1, 2019

So when Chris Pratt was also interviewed by Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show," Page didn't approve of the subject matter. Pratt discussed his "spiritual side," as he is a member of the Zoe Church in Los Angeles. The church, which is modeled after Hillsong, doesn't allow gay people to participate in leadership roles and believes homosexuality to be a sin. This belief, they clarify, doesn't mean that gay people aren't welcome at their church, it just means that their love lives have to be--forgiven? Confessed? Sounds like a real roundabout way of being high-key homophobic.