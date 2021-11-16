22 funny reactions to Elon Musk trolling Bernie Sanders.

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, and he'd be damned if you suggest it would be better for his billions to be used to feed the hungry and save the planet rather than simply sit in his bank account. When octogenarian millennial icon Bernie Sanders tweeted, "We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period," Musk was aghast. The statement so viscerally disturbed Musk that he "clapped back" with a joke about Sanders being old.

The punchline served as a setup for punchlines that are way sharper.