Emily Ratajkowski calls out hypocrites who love Britney Spears but mom-shame celebs.

The actress and model Emily Ratajkowski is sick and tired of mom-shaming, and has finally decided to let her feelings be known.

Emily gave birth to her first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, back in March, and has since noticed more acutely just how much criticism is hurled at moms.

In a recent Instagram story, Emily reflected on the ways Britney Spears was treated as a mom, and how not a lot has changed.

Emily brought up a photo that emerged in 2006, showing Britney holding her infant son on her lap while driving. The photo quickly swept the media, with people from all walks of life speculating on what a bad mother Britney was.