Eminem revealed why he wanted to collab with Beyonce, and everybody's listening.

In a recent interview on Shade 45 the Real Slim Shady aka Eminem explained why he wanted to collaborate with Beyonce for the track "Walk on Water" off his new album Revelation.

Despite his decades long career of being aggressive and lyrically violent towards Kim and women in general, it appears that Eminem has a huge soft spot for Beyonce.

Maybe Beyonce and Hailie can still reach him.

When asked about the high-profile collaboration and what motivated the pairing, the Detroit rapper revealed it's been on his mind a long time.

While he's wanted to work with Beyonce for some time, Eminem said the lyrics of "Walk on Water" are what made this track stand out. The song itself focuses on the pressures of fame and how stars are saddled with the impossible onus to be infallible, a struggle he assumes Beyonce faces more than most.