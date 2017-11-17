Eminem revealed why he wanted to collab with Beyonce, and everybody's listening.

In a recent interview on Shade 45 the Real Slim Shady aka Eminem explained why he wanted to collaborate with Beyonce for the track "Walk on Water" off his new album Revelation.
Despite his decades long career of being aggressive and lyrically violent towards Kim and women in general, it appears that Eminem has a huge soft spot for Beyonce.
Maybe Beyonce and Hailie can still reach him.
When asked about the high-profile collaboration and what motivated the pairing, the Detroit rapper revealed it's been on his mind a long time.
While he's wanted to work with Beyonce for some time, Eminem said the lyrics of "Walk on Water" are what made this track stand out. The song itself focuses on the pressures of fame and how stars are saddled with the impossible onus to be infallible, a struggle he assumes Beyonce faces more than most.
Eminem said:
"First of all, Beyoncé is amazing! It’s been on my wish list for a long time. But I never really had a song that I felt like would be right to present to her. So, I was kinda' waitin'. Then me and Paul kicked the idea around after I finished it, you know. And based off what it was about, I felt like she probably could relate to this, too. Beyoncé’s always…everything she does is so perfect. But, the pressures behind that to…for her to do it so perfect, you know, I felt like she could probably relate to that. Cuz I told her, I said, 'I never seen you make a mistake before, ever,' Like, performance wise, everything."
While the song unfortunately doesn't have a music video (yet) you can listen to the premeditated collaboration below.
There's even a chance we'll see the two perform on SNL on November 18th, when Eminem is scheduled as the musical guest.
Oh, the possibilities.