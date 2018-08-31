Eminem in hot water for using homophobic slur against Tyler the Creator.

In what can only be called an incredibly on-brand moment, Eminem has come under fire for homophobic slurs in a new diss track. Slim Shady's newest album, Kamakaze, was released Thursday night as a surprise to fans (14-year-old boys who call their mom a bitch) everywhere.

The title track serves as a classic diss track, and specifically comes for Tyler the Creator at one point (which is hardly surprising given Tyler's past criticism of Eminem).

However, Eminem's lines roasting Tyler the Creator include a bleeped out homophobic slur, which did not sit well with many.

Can't even say I'm surprised that Eminem is still using homophobic slurs in 2018 bc he's a fucking child but Justin Vernon, what the hell are you doing on the track man. pic.twitter.com/z2ySJBNF85 — Roisin O'Connor (@Roisin_OConnor) August 31, 2018

Given Eminem's library of lyrics, this choice is hardly surprising, but that doesn't make the normalization of using gay slurs okay. Keeping this language "normal" is what fosters cultures of bullying and homophobia, it keeps people in the closet and fuels violence.