Eminem in hot water for using homophobic slur against Tyler the Creator.

In what can only be called an incredibly on-brand moment, Eminem has come under fire for homophobic slurs in a new diss track. Slim Shady's newest album, Kamakaze, was released Thursday night as a surprise to fans (14-year-old boys who call their mom a bitch) everywhere.
The title track serves as a classic diss track, and specifically comes for Tyler the Creator at one point (which is hardly surprising given Tyler's past criticism of Eminem).
However, Eminem's lines roasting Tyler the Creator include a bleeped out homophobic slur, which did not sit well with many.
Given Eminem's library of lyrics, this choice is hardly surprising, but that doesn't make the normalization of using gay slurs okay. Keeping this language "normal" is what fosters cultures of bullying and homophobia, it keeps people in the closet and fuels violence.
To add insult to injury, Tyler the Creator has been thoroughly punished for some of his graphic content while Eminem remains unscathed.
Still, some people defended Eminem, claiming the use of the slur is a normal part of beef culture and is deeply unlikely to actually hurt Tyler the Creator in any serious way.
Unsurprisingly, Eminem's defense of the slur rides on the predictable argument: that the word somehow doesn't carry its own meaning.
At this point, I think it's safe to say Eminem won't change, he thrives off this type of backlash because it keeps it relevant.