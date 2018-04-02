Old people fell for a Britney Spears meme mocking their fear of Emma Gonzalez.

You could see how some people could confuse Britney Spears for March for Our Lives movement leader Emma Gonzalez. They both became icons at a young age, excel at social media, and are voices of their generation.
Maybe it's their similarities—or just ignorance and confirmation bias—but a bunch of old people on Facebook were quick to believe that a famous photo of a bald Britney Spears bashing cars with an umbrella was actually Gonzalez.
A viral meme showing a bald Spears in 2007 was labeled, "Emma Gonzalez attacking a 2nd amendment supporter’s truck at a #MarchForOurLives rally (colorized)," and many old people didn't notice the different faces.
People fell for the meme and it's just too much.
"Nothing on this page is real," the page's description reads."It is a collection of the satirical whimsies of liberal trolls masquerading as conservatives. You have been warned."
The FAKE NEWS! had these adults clutching their pearls.
(Note: "Attached" is presumably a typo and the man meant "attacked.")
The comments went viral when they were retweeted by Stoneman Douglas student and activist Sarah Chadwick, who clarified that the woman in the picture is Britney, b*tch.
Facts haven't gotten in the way of people smearing the Parkland teens before, and oops, they did it again.