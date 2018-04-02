Old people fell for a Britney Spears meme mocking their fear of Emma Gonzalez.

You could see how some people could confuse Britney Spears for March for Our Lives movement leader Emma Gonzalez. They both became icons at a young age, excel at social media, and are voices of their generation.

Getty

Maybe it's their similarities—or just ignorance and confirmation bias—but a bunch of old people on Facebook were quick to believe that a famous photo of a bald Britney Spears bashing cars with an umbrella was actually Gonzalez.

A viral meme showing a bald Spears in 2007 was labeled, "Emma Gonzalez attacking a 2nd amendment supporter’s truck at a #MarchForOurLives rally (colorized)," and many old people didn't notice the different faces.

MakeAGIF.com

People fell for the meme and it's just too much.