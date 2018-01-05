Emma Watson is kicking off 2018 with dramatic new bangs.

In keeping with the widespread "New Year, New Me" vibes, Emma Watson is kicking off 2018 with dramatic new short bangs, and the fringe suits her.

The 27-year-old actress showcased the hair change in an Instagram post revealing the latest pick for her feminist book club Our Shared Shelf. The hair marks a jump into stylish short fringe bangs, and the feminist book choice for the go-around is Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge.

"Have you had a chance to pick up a copy of @oursharedshelf Jan/Feb book choice, Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by @renieddolodge ?! #oursharedshelf,” Watson captioned the photo.

She has officially rejoined the ranks of women with bangs and they suit her.

Although, to be fair, it's difficult to imagine Watson attempting a hair style that doesn't work.

It would be unsurprising if Watson's hair change ushered in a new batch of short fringe bangs among fans. New Year, new bangs.