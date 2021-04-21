Employee asks if it's wrong to refuse to go to office happy hour if people from HR attend.

People who work in HR often have a bad reputation, and Toby from "The Office" definitely didn't help that...

Defending the company over individuals, tattling to management, enforcing seemingly silly rules, and often being the employees who have to report difficult news can fuel the rumors that people in HR aren't exactly "chill." Even if you don't have a problem with the HR department specifically, getting too comfortable at office parties can sometimes be a dangerous risk. People will usually forget the work-related mistake you made at 3 PM on a summer Monday, but nobody forgets the scene you caused after one too many hot spiced rum martinis at the holiday party five years ago (sorry, Melissa). Bonding with co-workers can be a fun way to boost office morale, but getting too loose can be a slippery vodka-covered slope...

So, when a frustrated employee decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about refusing to attend the office happy hour if members of the HR department are present, people were quick to deem a verdict.