Engaged woman shuts down creepy guy in her DM’s with hilariously NSFW photo.

Sadly, Instagram is not only a space for posting fun photos of your life, it's also a space where creepy men lurk intently, waiting for the right moment to pounce into your DMs.

When one engaged woman found herself completely unable to deter a creepy guy in her DMs, her and her fiance decided to solve the situation in a very clever way.

At first, she was polite to the creepy guy, but firm about the fact that she is committed to her fiance.

But when he wouldn't let up, the couple put their heads together and solved the issue with one brilliant NSFW photo.

Naturally, the sexy butt photo confused the creepy guy, since she'd previously shut him down. Nonetheless, he was still DTF if she was for real. This was when the beautiful reveal came.