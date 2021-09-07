Woman asks if she was wrong to scold pregnant woman at her friend’s engagement party.

While everyone celebrates major life accomplishments and events differently, there are a few unspoken codes of weddings that aren't typically broken.

Don't show up to a wedding in a white lace gown if you're the mother-of-the-groom, don't do anything at the reception that takes attention away from the couple getting married regardless of how many open bar tequila shots you've consumed, don't invite a plus-one you just met if your invitation only invited you--the list can be daunting.

While some wedding traditions are outdated and bizarre, most modern "rules" simply require you to be a decent and gracious guest. Show up for the ceremony, don't give a drunken impromptu toast highlighting the couple's exes, don't bring kids to a child-free party and don't use someone else's wedding as the backdrop for your spotlight-stealing life announcement. The news of your big promotion can wait, cousin Kate.

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to cause a scene at her friend's engagement dinner, people were quick to help deem a verdict.