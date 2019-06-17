Entitled bride asks stranger to be bridesmaid because she gives expensive gifts. It gets worse.

Being a bridesmaid entails a good deal of responsibility, even in the most relaxed of weddings. You have to shell out cash for a dress that will likely make your arms look like pieces of ham, in a color that adult women rarely wear, and THEN you have pep talk your friend before they go down the aisle and make the big commitment.

While the process of being a bridesmaid can also be super fun and bonding, it's an emotionally and physically demanding experience that only makes sense if the bride is a close friend or family member. Otherwise, you're paying extra cash to wear a dress you didn't pick and make small talk at rehearsal dinners with the groom's creepy cousin.

Needless to say, being a bridesmaid isn't for the mere acquaintance, and when a crucial wedding party member drops out it's usually normal to leave the arrangements as they are, or to enlist another close friend who is down for the role.

In a recent post on the subreddit ChoosingBeggars, user NotHappyJane shared a screenshot of a series of messages between a desperate and entitled bride, and someone she'd only met once.

The exchange was originally shared in a wedding shaming group on Facebook, but quickly found its way to Reddit due to how completely bonkers it is.

Once the bride realized one of her bridesmaids had dropped out, she reached out to a woman she had met once because she apparently "gave generous wedding gifts."