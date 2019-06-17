Entitled bride asks stranger to be bridesmaid because she gives expensive gifts. It gets worse.

Being a bridesmaid entails a good deal of responsibility, even in the most relaxed of weddings. You have to shell out cash for a dress that will likely make your arms look like pieces of ham, in a color that adult women rarely wear, and THEN you have pep talk your friend before they go down the aisle and make the big commitment.
While the process of being a bridesmaid can also be super fun and bonding, it's an emotionally and physically demanding experience that only makes sense if the bride is a close friend or family member. Otherwise, you're paying extra cash to wear a dress you didn't pick and make small talk at rehearsal dinners with the groom's creepy cousin.
Needless to say, being a bridesmaid isn't for the mere acquaintance, and when a crucial wedding party member drops out it's usually normal to leave the arrangements as they are, or to enlist another close friend who is down for the role.
In a recent post on the subreddit ChoosingBeggars, user NotHappyJane shared a screenshot of a series of messages between a desperate and entitled bride, and someone she'd only met once.
The exchange was originally shared in a wedding shaming group on Facebook, but quickly found its way to Reddit due to how completely bonkers it is.
Once the bride realized one of her bridesmaids had dropped out, she reached out to a woman she had met once because she apparently "gave generous wedding gifts."
The exchange was sufficiently awkward from the start, since the woman was deeply and understandably confused about being asked to be in a stranger's wedding.
When the woman called out the bride for asking her after meeting once, the bride-to-be's selfish intentions were quickly made clear.
When the woman politely declined, the bride made matters worse by bringing up her registry and passive aggressively nudging the stranger to buy her a wedding gift.
The entitled bride then made things phenomenally worse by refusing to invite the woman as a regular guest, which promptly ended the conversation.
The bride's transparent entitlement was quickly roasted by people on Reddit.
smashells32 pointed out the most bonkers part of the exchange: the fact that the bride wouldn't even invite the woman as a regular guest.
"Lol not even an invite as a friend."
The screenshots inspired TheLastBallad to share her father's experience with a similarly deluded bridezilla.
"When my father was a director of a christian summer/retreat camp there was one wedding where the bride wanted us to remove the wildlife as to not have them in the pictures."
"That's right, she went to a camp and wanted the wildlife removed. I'm not even sure how she expected us to do it. It's not nearly as bad, but its stupider."
Sadly, the bride in this story is far from alone in her entitlement, but in the very least, these people give the rest of us a good example of what not to do.