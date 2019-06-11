Entitled bride asks long lost makeup artist 'friend' to work for free. It doesn't end well.

Weddings can be stressful. It's a lot of pressure to put on 'the perfect day,' entertain friends and family, and enjoy yourself through it all. That's why many of us are forgiving when our friends sometimes crack under the pressure and have a panic attack over a misplaced table setting, or why we smile and nod when they ask us to wear the world's most hideous bridesmaid gown on the hottest day of the year. It's called friendship, Brenda, look it up.

There are, however, some bridal behaviors that are unforgivable. Sometimes a bride becomes a bridezilla to the point of no return, where no amount of reason or compassion can touch her. To be fair, this is usually because she was a nightmare of a person to begin with, and for the record, grooms can be groomzillas too. We don't discriminate here. But our story today is about a bridezilla. So, let's dive in, shall we?

It all begins with an online post, as these tales often do. A woman is looking for a well priced deal for her hair and makeup for her wedding day. She's having money issues (understandable), and is hoping to find someone who could use the experience for their portfolio. Hm, could be reasonable if both parties agree and come to an understanding. Either way, this would be doing this bride a favor.

Next comes a text conversation between her and what seems to be a long lost friend. In the first message we learn that it's been some time since she has reached out to this friend, that she didn't get in contact when something unfortunate happened to this friend's parents, and that this is her third wedding.