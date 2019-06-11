Entitled bride asks long lost makeup artist 'friend' to work for free. It doesn't end well.

Weddings can be stressful. It's a lot of pressure to put on 'the perfect day,' entertain friends and family, and enjoy yourself through it all. That's why many of us are forgiving when our friends sometimes crack under the pressure and have a panic attack over a misplaced table setting, or why we smile and nod when they ask us to wear the world's most hideous bridesmaid gown on the hottest day of the year. It's called friendship, Brenda, look it up.
There are, however, some bridal behaviors that are unforgivable. Sometimes a bride becomes a bridezilla to the point of no return, where no amount of reason or compassion can touch her. To be fair, this is usually because she was a nightmare of a person to begin with, and for the record, grooms can be groomzillas too. We don't discriminate here. But our story today is about a bridezilla. So, let's dive in, shall we?
It all begins with an online post, as these tales often do. A woman is looking for a well priced deal for her hair and makeup for her wedding day. She's having money issues (understandable), and is hoping to find someone who could use the experience for their portfolio. Hm, could be reasonable if both parties agree and come to an understanding. Either way, this would be doing this bride a favor.
Next comes a text conversation between her and what seems to be a long lost friend. In the first message we learn that it's been some time since she has reached out to this friend, that she didn't get in contact when something unfortunate happened to this friend's parents, and that this is her third wedding.
Then, the bride starts asking for things. And let me tell ya, it's a big ask...
Then, the woman gives her her rates and tries to talk shop, as any professional whose talents and services are being sought out would.
The bride did not like her rates. Which would be fine if she took that as, "Dang, well looks like I can't afford you then. Thanks anyway!" But that is...not what happened.
Understandably, the makeup artist stood up for herself and clarified that she couldn't afford to do her job for free for a friend she hasn't heard from in years.
And that did not go well, if you can believe.
Welp, that escalated quickly. Look, there's obviously nothing wrong with having a low budget for your wedding. Weddings are ridiculously expensive, and so is life. But, unfortunately, if you can't afford a makeup artist, then...you can't afford a makeup artist. In this case, maybe you could get a close friend to help you out, but a friend who you haven't spoken with in ten years, lives three hours away, and who you invited last minute in an obvious scheme to get her to do you a favor doesn't fall under that category.
Also, this woman assuming her old friend would do her hair and makeup to build her portfolio, when she just said she is opening a salon in London -- so clearly doesn't need the practice -- is hilarious. This entitled bride is clearly looking for free labor, and is somehow able to call this woman a "selfish bitch" for not agreeing to give into her needs. The irony is too much.
Happy wedding season!