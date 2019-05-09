Entitled mom has racist meltdown when sister-in-law won't ditch work to tutor her daughter.

Advertising

Most of us have a handful of family members we disagree with from time to time, but getting in an occasional scuffle with a sibling or in-law and being verbally abused by a virulent racist are two completely different animals. The Reddit user TimberDogBarks recently had a truly wretched exchange with her entitled racist sister-in-law that merited a full blast online. It all started when the sister-in-law tried to convince our protagonist to ditch her paid tutoring sessions in order to tutor her niece for free. "Don't guilt trip me for not paying you, you don't even need the money and being greedy is a sin." My racist sister in law demands I turn down my clients to tutor her daughter when it suits her. And while I'm at it, I should come in early to fix her breakfast." Reddit "Why can't you just dump your Wednesday lessons and free it for my daughter?" the entitled sister-in-law wrote.

"I told you the only days I can tutor Cassie are Tues & Thurs 5-8, if you can't fit that window she'd have to join in the rest. I'm more than happy to help Cassie improve her grades because we're family, but I'm not gonna 'dump' paying clients who have been with me for so long, causing me to lose money," the OP (original poster) responded. Reddit From there, the conversation quickly escalated into one of the deepest circles of hell.

"Well you give me no choice, I'll talk to my brother and tell him you refuse to help Cass and it's your fault when she fails her class. Drop your Wednesday classes, you don't need the money anyway," the toxic in-law write. "You're being unreasonable. I am willing to tutor your daughter for free because she's my niece. I love her and want to help her, but my lessons are already arranged this way. I'm sorry but I can't stop tutoring on Wednesdays just because it's convenient to you and I do need the money," wrote the deeply patient OP.

Reddit This extremely patient response unfortunately opened up the floodgates of BS from the abusive sister-in-law: "OK wtf are you trying to make me feel guilty for not paying you?? We're family don't be rude and greedy (A SIN) I'm willing to accept you coming to our house on Saturday morning at 8 to teach her. Make sure to come 15 min earlier to fix her breakfast cuz Saturdays we like to sleep till late and have her dressed and ready at 10 for grammy to pick her up and take her to hers."

When the OP called out her sister-in-laws disgusting entitlement, the conversation went to some disgusting and slur-filled places. Reddit In a comment below, the OP clarified that this was the obvious last straw, and both her and her brother were cutting off the racist sister-in-law. Years ago, the rest of his family was cut off for also being racist and apparently the sister was the last family member orbiting in the couple's circle. TimberDogBarks contextualized the situation for everyone reasonably concerned for her safety, both emotionally and physically.

"He's my husband, his sister has disliked me from the day she met me because I'm black and a foreigner. She's a racist and when she's angry it shows. She resents the fact he chose me over his family. His family is very racist and cut ties with him when we got married. His parents haven't met our children yet because they're mixed race and they don't want to anything to do with us. We kept in touch with his sister because she's his little sister and she lives near us, but she's always making sly comments and coveted racist remarks towards me."

"My husband has told her many times that as much as he loves her he won't tolerate her treating me like shit just because my skin happens to be dark, but she had never called me anything as bad as what she did today." Her husband was sitting next to her during the racist tirade and immediately called his sister to both tell her off and cut her off for her vile display of hatred. "My husband was with me while I was texting with her and saw the messages. He called her up straight away and told her she's dead to him and doesn't want to hear from her ever again. She cried her eyes out (crocodile tears) and said she'd apologize to me and didn't really mean what she said but her daughter is failing her classes and it's my fault because I don't want tutor her."

Of course, this caused the racist sister-in-law to cry because she got caught in the act, but even during her manipulative weeping she managed to place blame on others. "She did mean it, she's only crying because she got caught. We have given her many chances but there's no cure for racism and stupidity. And I already told her I have no problem with her daughter coming in for tutoring after school with the other kids, I won't even charge her because I genuinely want to help her get better grades, but I'm not gonna quit tutoring the other (paying) kids just because some are black and she doesn't want her daughter sitting in the same room as them. Funny because there are black kids in her class in school and she doesn't put up a fight because she knows she can't get away with being racist towards kids in a public school and they won’t give her crazy demands the time of day."

Through all of this, the OP still has compassion for her niece who is still a child, and wishes things had turned out differently on that end. "The problem comes because her daughter has zumba and other activates after school every day of the week except Wednesdays, so because she wants me to tutor her exclusively, she expects me to get rid of the other kids and spend the hour teaching her daughter alone. How am I gonna dismiss my Wednesdays class just for her, when her daughter is welcome to come anyway? What am I supposed to tell the kids’ parents, that I can’t work for them anymore because their presence bothers my sister in law? Am I supposed to say no to that money to teach her daughter for free? I don’t mind teaching her for free but she has to compromise and bring her in with everybody else. Or you know, give priority to her grades over zumba, quit zumba and bring her in for tutoring."

"Oh and trust me I do need the money, I have bills to pay just like everybody else, but in her head we must be loaded because we go on holidays once a year and we enjoy eating out sometimes and going to the movies. Sorry for the long rant but I’m super pissed she had the guts to call me those things." After officially cutting her off, OP's husband ended up sending the Reddit and Facebook links to his sister, showing the threads where everyone is rightfully calling out what a disgusting person she is.

"Edit: Husband has sent sister in law a link to this thread as well as uploading the screenshots onto Facebook too." Still, OP hopes there is a chance her sister-in-law will actually listen and change their ways. Not for their relationship, that is officially done and gone, but for the sake of her daughter and all the POC they will come across in the future. "If you're reading this I hope listening to what people have to say opens your eyes to how wrong your way of thinking is, and helps you let go of all the hatred you have inside. Even if it's just for the sake of your daughter."

"I resent you but I don't hate you. If you realize why your point of view is wrong and if you're able to feel genuine remorse for what you did, I will forgive you, even though we're never going to speak to you again." OP ended her comment by stating a truth that can be all too easy to forget, people who are actively hateful often harbor a lot of self-hate and fear that pervades their entire life. That is not an excuse in the slightest, but ultimately, the toxic sister-in-law will ruin her own life if she continues to behave this way.

"All that unjustified hatred is gonna eat you up inside. Read, talk to people, educate yourself. Read your beloved bible again, because I don't think you understood what Jesus' message was. All your hatred comes from fear and ignorance but you have the power to change it."