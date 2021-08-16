Entitled mom on plane gets shut down after demanding seat mate let son use their phone.

Plane rides require a lot of compromise from everyone on board. On every plane, there will be a tall person who doesn't have enough legroom, an exhausted person who can't sleep no matter what, and a parent desperately trying to keep their child entertained.

The unspoken understanding is that everyone aboard the plane must learn to cope in their own way without offloading their discomfort onto others. When this ecosystem of cooperation is disrupted, plane rides can get tense and cranky very quickly.

In a popular post on the Entitled Parents subreddit, user WitchesCoven99 shared a story about their run-in with an entitled parent on a plane.

When OP was seated next to a mother and her 7-year-old son on a packed flight, the mother immediately asked if OP could swap out their window seat for the aisle.

OP obliged, on the condition that the mother took a photo of the outside during take-off.