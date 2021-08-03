People react to video of belligerent plane passenger getting duct taped to his seat.

A belligerent passenger got so out-of-control on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami, that the crew ended up duct taping the man to his seat.

22-year-old Maxwell Berry was arrested on three counts of battery, including allegedly groping the breasts of two female flight attendants. A cell phone video from the plane shows Berry screaming "my parents are worth goddamn 2 million f*cking dollars" as his fellow passengers couldn't help but laugh.

The laughing stopped when Berry launched himself at a male flight attendant and attempted to punch him in the face. Snickers resumed when the flight attendant proceeded to duct tape Berry down.

ABC reports that the flight crew has been "suspended pending further investigation."