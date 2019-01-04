This guy’s epic public meltdown over a bagel sandwich made him go viral and then to jail.

It's impossible to live through adulthood on this spinning dirt ball planet without finding yourself irrationally hangry (when hunger marries anger) at one point or another.
To a truly hangry person, even the mere sight of a delicious sandwich that's not on their plate can incite a world of rage. But even so, most of us haven't violently threatened strangers and gotten ourselves arrested over our querulous lust for a bagel sandwich.
That is, unless you're 24-year-old Edilberto Burgos who was arrested yesterday on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree menacing after he freaked out over a bagel.
As can be seen in this viral video footage, at the beginning of December Burgos terrorized the deli worker Sanjay Patel, of Hi Mango Flushing Avenue Deli in Bushwick when he was told there would be a 5-10 minute wait for his bagel sandwich.
Like a demon possessed child just denied some candy, Burgos' hanger immediately escalated when he started screaming and banging on the deli counter:
"Make my cinnamon raisin toasted bagel with bacon, egg and cheese RIGHT NOW. Right fucking now! Make my shit right now!"
The initially ridiculous interaction escalated to full-fledged violence when he started throwing objects at Patel, which led to bruises and swelling and a trip to Wyckoff Hospital.
At the time of the altercation, Burgos fled the scene and jumped into a car. However, less than 24 hours later he was apprehended by the police.
While there's certainly nothing funny about Patel being brutalized by a deeply disturbed man, people online couldn't help but notice how bonkers it is to go off this hard over a bagel.
It should be noted that this man not only is prone to violence, but he ALSO orders breakfast sandwiches on cinnamon raisin bagels, which is an act of violence towards the institution of breakfast.
Hopefully, Patel is able to feel a bit safer returning to work knowing that Burgos has been arrested, and the rest of us can feel assured that our hungry tantrums have never reached this level.