ER doctor’s wild story about a biker gang and a 6-year-old child has the internet in tears.

In many cases the sweetest and most tender human connections are the least expected on paper. It's all too easy to subscribe to a shallow form of tribalism and make broad assumptions about someone's interior life based on the way they dress or who they hang around, but there's always more to it than that.

There are many cases in which the seemingly intimidating or scary biker has a heart of gold, and the seemingly polished professional is a total shark who will hurt you.

To this very point, in a recent Quora thread a commenter asked ER doctors to share the most amazing thing they've witnessed on the job, and one doctor's answer entailed an unlikely friendship between a group of bikers and an abused six-year-old girl.

I'll let this heartwarming story speak for itself: