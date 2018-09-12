Eric Trump used anti-semitic language on national TV. Happy new year, Jews!

Eric Trump and his gross new beard were on Fox and Friends this morning, and what is likely an attempt to get his father to love him, he sounded off an anti-Semitic dog whistle.

That's right, my fellow Jews. Happy Rosh Hashanah!

Eric joined the Trump Family Good Time Happy Hour to attack Daddy's enemies: anyone who's a Democrat and journalist Bob Woodward.

On Democrats, he said that they do not have a winning message for November's midterm elections other than protecting the first amendment, funding vital social programs, and respecting the environment.

On Bob Woodward (you know, of Woodward and Bernstein), he accused him of writing a book about the White House just "to make 3 extra shekels."

"Shekels," as in Israeli currency—and what 4channers and trolls say is what Jews use to control the media.