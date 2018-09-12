Eric Trump used anti-semitic language on national TV. Happy new year, Jews!

Orli Matlow
Sep 12, 2018@5:24 PM
Eric Trump and his gross new beard were on Fox and Friends this morning, and what is likely an attempt to get his father to love him, he sounded off an anti-Semitic dog whistle.

That's right, my fellow Jews. Happy Rosh Hashanah!

Eric joined the Trump Family Good Time Happy Hour to attack Daddy's enemies: anyone who's a Democrat and journalist Bob Woodward.

On Democrats, he said that they do not have a winning message for November's midterm elections other than protecting the first amendment, funding vital social programs, and respecting the environment.

On Bob Woodward (you know, of Woodward and Bernstein), he accused him of writing a book about the White House just "to make 3 extra shekels."

"Shekels," as in Israeli currency—and what 4channers and trolls say is what Jews use to control the media.

(Note: how dumb do you have to be to think that Woodward is the Jewish one and not BERNSTEIN!?!?!)

Eric said that Woodward wrote the book to make "three extra shekels at the behest of the American people," which is both anti-Semitic and anti-semantic.

What do you think "behest" means, my dude?

People proceeded to accuse the white supremacist of being a white supremacist.

Look no further than white supremacist message boards to see how the particular language was received.

Eric Trump is at worst an anti-Semite, and at best, just a total idiot.

Either way, he's his father's son.

As a Jew, I'm insulted, but nothing I possibly write could hurt him as much as simply sharing pictures of his own face.

Getty

Getty
Ya burnt.

