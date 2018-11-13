Eric Trump is hawking Christmas ornaments and they're getting roasted on an open fire.

Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump and I assume (based on his face) Count von Count, is hawking Trump-branded Christmas ornaments for people with $60 to spend on a golden mini golf bag.

The featured ornaments each have a special meaning in the Trump presidency.

There's the Trump helicopter, which won't fly to honor World War I veterans in the rain; Manhattan's Trump Tower, where taxpayers spent $100,000 to protect Melania before she moved to DC; and a golden golf bag in honor of the president's passion.

Commenters on Twitter hilariously dragged the cheesy merchandise.

Does the helicopter have to stay in the box if it's raining? — Desiree Hernandez (@DesireeResists) November 12, 2018

You must be trying to raise money for legal fees — katherine (@kathedden) November 12, 2018

All made in China pic.twitter.com/on5Ulz7JF4 — Paulsilva (@4paulsilva) November 13, 2018

OMG. republicans elected a mall kiosk manager. — Rodney Wallace (@rodneyawallace) November 12, 2018