Eric Trump is hawking Christmas ornaments and they're getting roasted on an open fire.

Eric Trump is hawking Christmas ornaments and they're getting roasted on an open fire.
Orli Matlow
Nov 13, 2018@5:49 PM
Advertising

Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump and I assume (based on his face) Count von Count, is hawking Trump-branded Christmas ornaments for people with $60 to spend on a golden mini golf bag.

The featured ornaments each have a special meaning in the Trump presidency.

There's the Trump helicopter, which won't fly to honor World War I veterans in the rain; Manhattan's Trump Tower, where taxpayers spent $100,000 to protect Melania before she moved to DC; and a golden golf bag in honor of the president's passion.

Commenters on Twitter hilariously dragged the cheesy merchandise.

Advertising

If golf bags aren't your thing, there are other ways to keep the first family in your thoughts and prayers this holiday season.

Advertising

'Tis the season to be jolly! MAGAlalalala la la la la.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 