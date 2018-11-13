Eric Trump is hawking Christmas ornaments and they're getting roasted on an open fire.

Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump and I assume (based on his face) Count von Count, is hawking Trump-branded Christmas ornaments for people with $60 to spend on a golden mini golf bag.
The featured ornaments each have a special meaning in the Trump presidency.
There's the Trump helicopter, which won't fly to honor World War I veterans in the rain; Manhattan's Trump Tower, where taxpayers spent $100,000 to protect Melania before she moved to DC; and a golden golf bag in honor of the president's passion.
Commenters on Twitter hilariously dragged the cheesy merchandise.
Does the helicopter have to stay in the box if it's raining?— Desiree Hernandez (@DesireeResists) November 12, 2018
You must be trying to raise money for legal fees— katherine (@kathedden) November 12, 2018
All made in China pic.twitter.com/on5Ulz7JF4— Paulsilva (@4paulsilva) November 13, 2018
OMG. republicans elected a mall kiosk manager.— Rodney Wallace (@rodneyawallace) November 12, 2018
Dude. Come on. You're selling knicknacks like a museum gift shop. Your dad is President.— Trump Is Russian to Impeachment (@SeIpsa) November 12, 2018
Nothing teaches kid the true meaning of Christmas like gaudy reminders of someone else’s wealth— William Fugate 💊👨🏼🔬 (@VanHealyn) November 13, 2018
You forgot your best seller. pic.twitter.com/vbOew6bnxS— MrCg13 (@MRCG13) November 13, 2018
If golf bags aren't your thing, there are other ways to keep the first family in your thoughts and prayers this holiday season.
'Tis the season to be jolly! MAGAlalalala la la la la.