Eric’s Trump emo tweet about 'disloyal people' hilariously backfires.

Sometimes (most times) the Trumps make it way too easy to make fun of them.
On Thursday night, Eric Trump tweeted what looks like a ~*SuPeR eMo*~ AIM Away Message, but is almost certainly a subtweet at Omarosa.
On Thursday, Omarosa released a tape of Eric's wife, Lara Trump, offering her $15,000 a month from campaign contributions if she'd just stay quiet about what she had witnesses in the White House.
Large Adult Son Eric Trump couldn't image what despicable type of person wouldn't take a bribe like that.
It wasn't long before Eric's tweet was memed by people who know about his family.
Yeah, "disloyal people" are the worst.
Like cheaters.
And traitors.
It's all so very emo.
Is he quoting The Godfather?
Has Eric heard about the time that the money from his charity, said to be going to kids with cancer, went to the family business instead?
You go, Eric! That'll show 'em not to ever turn down a bribe ever again!