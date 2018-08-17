Eric’s Trump emo tweet about 'disloyal people' hilariously backfires.

Sometimes (most times) the Trumps make it way too easy to make fun of them.

On Thursday night, Eric Trump tweeted what looks like a ~*SuPeR eMo*~ AIM Away Message, but is almost certainly a subtweet at Omarosa.

I truly hate disloyal people — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 17, 2018

On Thursday, Omarosa released a tape of Eric's wife, Lara Trump, offering her $15,000 a month from campaign contributions if she'd just stay quiet about what she had witnesses in the White House.

LISTEN: Omarosa's secret recording of a call she had with Lara Trump in which they discuss Omarosa's potential salary if she came to work for the Trump campaign.



At one point, Trump cautions her that she would have to remain "positive" about Donald Trump if she takes the job. pic.twitter.com/NdMNxfMLvK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 16, 2018

Large Adult Son Eric Trump couldn't image what despicable type of person wouldn't take a bribe like that.

It wasn't long before Eric's tweet was memed by people who know about his family.

Yeah, "disloyal people" are the worst.

Like cheaters.