Eric Trump's pro-gun tweet is getting roasted and not just for the spelling error.

It's an exciting day for Eric Trump. While he and his siblings (and his father) are perpetually competing with one another over who can present the world with the worst tweet of the day, the underdog Eric is today in the lead.

The president's youngest son with his first of three wives quote-tweeted an article from Fox and Friends, which claimed that a New Jersey high school student was suspended over taking a photo at a gun range.

Uproar after New Jersey high school allegedly suspends students over gun-range photo https://t.co/hRoEXy5zKf — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 19, 2018

Well, Eric was IRATE, and accidentally made the biggest argument for gun control yet: that a childhood spent shooting can turn your child into Eric Trump.

This is sad. Shooting was a big part of my youth - it kept me away from drinking/drugs, taught me safety, discipline, consentration and so many other positive life lessons. It has brought generations of children together with parents, grandparents and other role models. #Why #2A https://t.co/LshUt6IEDX — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 19, 2018

People are digging into Eric's most recent contribution to the gun control debate for another of reasons.

Firstly, he's as good a speller as his father.