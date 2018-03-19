Eric Trump's pro-gun tweet is getting roasted and not just for the spelling error.

Orli Matlow
Mar 19, 2018@8:07 PM
It's an exciting day for Eric Trump. While he and his siblings (and his father) are perpetually competing with one another over who can present the world with the worst tweet of the day, the underdog Eric is today in the lead.

The president's youngest son with his first of three wives quote-tweeted an article from Fox and Friends, which claimed that a New Jersey high school student was suspended over taking a photo at a gun range.

Well, Eric was IRATE, and accidentally made the biggest argument for gun control yet: that a childhood spent shooting can turn your child into Eric Trump.

People are digging into Eric's most recent contribution to the gun control debate for another of reasons.

Firstly, he's as good a speller as his father.

Secondly, most teenagers survive experimenting with teenage things as teenagers, and didn't grow up to kill animals.

There are also other activities that don't involve weapons.

Shooting has been part of a lot of peoples' youths. That's the problem.

When it comes to gun control, listen to this Eric:

