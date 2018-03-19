Eric Trump's pro-gun tweet is getting roasted and not just for the spelling error.

It's an exciting day for Eric Trump. While he and his siblings (and his father) are perpetually competing with one another over who can present the world with the worst tweet of the day, the underdog Eric is today in the lead.
The president's youngest son with his first of three wives quote-tweeted an article from Fox and Friends, which claimed that a New Jersey high school student was suspended over taking a photo at a gun range.
Well, Eric was IRATE, and accidentally made the biggest argument for gun control yet: that a childhood spent shooting can turn your child into Eric Trump.
People are digging into Eric's most recent contribution to the gun control debate for another of reasons.
Firstly, he's as good a speller as his father.
Consentration? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Jze710nuYg— TiaⓋ #HardenedDemocrat (@tialyn636) March 19, 2018
Secondly, most teenagers survive experimenting with teenage things as teenagers, and didn't grow up to kill animals.
Its sad, as a teenager most of my friends ended up in the depressing cycle of drink and drugs.— 𝗔𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗻 𝗢’𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻 (@ArtimusFoul) March 19, 2018
Nowadays my friends are doctors, teachers, scientists, and parents, and yet NONE OF US has ever shot an endangered species. pic.twitter.com/UIGoMOEBbU
Because "Shooting this cheetah helped me from smoking weed" is not what we'd call a compelling argument against gun control.— 𝗔𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗻 𝗢’𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻 (@ArtimusFoul) March 19, 2018
There are also other activities that don't involve weapons.
it’s a shame there are no non-deadly ways to build character and bond with people like sports, music, theater, restoring cars, art, fishing, hiking, martial arts, dancing, body building, woodworking, gardening, chess, scuba diving, horseback riding, astronomy, sailing, surfin-— TRILLIONAIRE💰 (@maltyhops) March 19, 2018
It certainly let to healthy, totally-not-psychopathic pastimes. pic.twitter.com/nzq0LZnHjn— Mead🤨ws! (@JD_Meadows) March 19, 2018
Sure ok Eric Busey.— Stable Genius who Resists Tyranny (@jellyroll913) March 19, 2018
You know what I do to bond with my kids and teach them important life lessons? I take them camping, fishing, hiking, and sit down with them and do their homework with them and help them study. Then watch the news with'em about how ur dad committed treason.
I never had an opportunity with guns growing up. All my parents and grandparents did was interact with me, support my interests, encourage my education, show me how to work hard and involve me with the community. Amazing that I never did drugs or drank as a teen!— Scott Ecker (@nonharrisonford) March 19, 2018
Shooting has been part of a lot of peoples' youths. That's the problem.
Hm. Shooting will probably be a big part of the Parkland kids' youth, too....— rj brooks (@rjbrooks33) March 19, 2018
And Columbine. And Sandy Hook. And Virginia Tech.
Get my drift?
Amen. Just look at how close the students who were shot in Parkland, FL are now with their parents! Oh wait they can’t because they’re dead.— Stephen Coibert (@StephenotAtHome) March 19, 2018
When it comes to gun control, listen to this Eric: