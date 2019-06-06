Eric Trump is sorry not sorry he's getting wasted on your dime. Sláinte!

After hobnobbing with the Queen of England and showing off their power stances, the Brothers Trump took the show across the Irish Sea to bro out, get crunk, and promote their own golf course with some help from taxpayer funds.

Eric and Don Jr. were enthusiastically greeted by Irish Trump fans in the town of Doonbeg, a company town of 754 people and home of a Trump International Golf Club.

White House employees are plugging the course, and the people of Doonbeg are grateful for the revenue.

Within hours of arriving, WH spox Sarah Huckabee Sanders already plugged her boss's Doonbeg golf course on Instagram.https://t.co/l5qY6r7EdS pic.twitter.com/S4g69TaLSR — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) June 6, 2019

The Large Adult Sons went on a pub crawl outside the golf course, making sure to plug the business they profit from along the way.

The Brothers Too Old To Still Be Hanging Out At The Frat House encountered BBC presenter Nuala McGovern on their crawl. When she asked Eric if journeying through the village to get drunk with the Secret Service was a good use of taxpayer funds, the younger Trump was refreshingly honest, saying, "We're just trying to have a good time."