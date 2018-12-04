Eric Trump chimed in on the state of Kellyanne Conway's marriage. Big mistake.

Orli Matlow
Dec 04, 2018@4:30 PM
The marriage respecter has logged on!

Eric Trump decided to respond to his father's latest crime—some light witness tampering on Twitter for all of us to see—with a tweet about Kellyanne Conway's marriage.

Let's back it up a bit.

President Trump took to Twitter on Monday to issue a remarkably unsubtle message to his campaign advisor Roger Stone: shut the f*ck up.

Stone is reportedly under special counsel Robert Mueller's microscope for his communications with WikiLeaks, and the innocent president wants his innocent friend not to talk to prosecutors about how innocent they both are.

In a great moment of legal shade, attorney and Kellyanne Conway's husband, George Conway III, quote-tweeted Trump with the precise statute that he's violating.

"18 USC §1512(b) makes it a federal crime to try to corruptly persuade someone into refusing to testify in an official proceeding," A Crime A Day explains.

Eric Trump was all butthurt about Mr. Conway calling out his father's crime, and issued a tweet that reads like a talking head moment on a Real Housewives show.

The tweet went viral, because getting marriage and morality advice from a Trump is like getting vegan recipes from a butcher.

Twitter proceeded to dump on Eric, and Conway himself retweeted the best burns.

Twitter
Twitter
Twitter

There's more!

Hopefully Kellyanne responds in the next episode.

