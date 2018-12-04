Eric Trump chimed in on the state of Kellyanne Conway's marriage. Big mistake.

The marriage respecter has logged on!

Eric Trump decided to respond to his father's latest crime—some light witness tampering on Twitter for all of us to see—with a tweet about Kellyanne Conway's marriage.

Let's back it up a bit.

President Trump took to Twitter on Monday to issue a remarkably unsubtle message to his campaign advisor Roger Stone: shut the f*ck up.

Stone is reportedly under special counsel Robert Mueller's microscope for his communications with WikiLeaks, and the innocent president wants his innocent friend not to talk to prosecutors about how innocent they both are.

“I will never testify against Trump.” This statement was recently made by Roger Stone, essentially stating that he will not be forced by a rogue and out of control prosecutor to make up lies and stories about “President Trump.” Nice to know that some people still have “guts!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

In a great moment of legal shade, attorney and Kellyanne Conway's husband, George Conway III, quote-tweeted Trump with the precise statute that he's violating.

"18 USC §1512(b) makes it a federal crime to try to corruptly persuade someone into refusing to testify in an official proceeding," A Crime A Day explains.