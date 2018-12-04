Eric Trump chimed in on the state of Kellyanne Conway's marriage. Big mistake.

The marriage respecter has logged on!
Eric Trump decided to respond to his father's latest crime—some light witness tampering on Twitter for all of us to see—with a tweet about Kellyanne Conway's marriage.
Let's back it up a bit.
President Trump took to Twitter on Monday to issue a remarkably unsubtle message to his campaign advisor Roger Stone: shut the f*ck up.
Stone is reportedly under special counsel Robert Mueller's microscope for his communications with WikiLeaks, and the innocent president wants his innocent friend not to talk to prosecutors about how innocent they both are.
In a great moment of legal shade, attorney and Kellyanne Conway's husband, George Conway III, quote-tweeted Trump with the precise statute that he's violating.
"18 USC §1512(b) makes it a federal crime to try to corruptly persuade someone into refusing to testify in an official proceeding," A Crime A Day explains.
Eric Trump was all butthurt about Mr. Conway calling out his father's crime, and issued a tweet that reads like a talking head moment on a Real Housewives show.
The tweet went viral, because getting marriage and morality advice from a Trump is like getting vegan recipes from a butcher.
Twitter proceeded to dump on Eric, and Conway himself retweeted the best burns.
There's more!
Kellyanne did such a good job of icing this story... the only thing that could make it flare up was some high-profile dipshit white-knighting for her. Jr sewed up Dumbest Son long ago but props to Eric for still hustling— Owen Ellickson (@onlxn) December 4, 2018
You are so right. Maybe he should have cheated on his first wife, got the mistress knocked up, married her, cheated on her with a new lady, married the new lady, cheated on her w/ a porn star after she just gave birth...#TrumpFamilyValues #Shhhhh— Jules (@texas_jules) December 4, 2018
Eric.— Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) December 4, 2018
I know the Conways.
I know George. He is a good man.
I was at their wedding.
Stay out of grown married folks business and mind your own.
NOBODY named Trump should ever talk about "disrespect".
Let Kellyanne worry about and address her husband privately.
Hopefully Kellyanne responds in the next episode.