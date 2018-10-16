Eric Trump's National Boss's Day tweet is a total self-own.

Eric Trump tweeted a picture of our cards and people are wondering if he's even read them.
The Trump spawn and spokesman shared a picture thanking the "girls" in his office who, instead of getting him a card, printed out multiple cards...of ours.
Highlights of the Trump Organization's Someecards Gallery include:
It looks like Eric's employees printed the memes instead of buying them.
Fun fact: we sell this stuff on fancy, good paper!
It's no surprise that the Trump Organization opted not to pay us, though. They did lose $100 million in the last year.
Yes, he called his female colleagues "girls." It is at best, an indication of a severely limited vocabulary, and at worst, sexist.
Girls or women? They're adults right? Not children, right? I mean, that's the minimum of political correctness that you can at least try to attain.— Sue Kane (@SRKane1) October 16, 2018
Girls? It's 2018, you misogynist chump. Females over the age of 17 are WOMEN.— Gretchen Cook (@gretawells) October 16, 2018
They are women, not girls. Unless YOU’RE the one running a pedophilia ring out of a pizza parlor.*— Troll Cat (@2p2TrollCat) October 16, 2018
The fact you refer to adult female employees as girls speaks volumes about who you are and how you think.
(*Not that anyone would be dumb enough to believe a story like that.)
"girls" ?!? pic.twitter.com/aLgWCqkHja— Jeff Kelley (@jeff_d_kelley) October 16, 2018
Also, did Eric even read the cards he got from his "girls"?
I’d have anxiety if I worked for you also. I’m curious about the healthcare they provide, do you think they are just as cheap as they are with those they contract with? As in taking the low ball, less coverage, high premium kind of insurance? pic.twitter.com/Hl8F5bM5Em— Travis E. Blythe (@Blydawg) October 16, 2018
It's no surprise that Eric Trump talks like he's in Mad Men.
Now that Eric's a fan, we made him some personalized cards!
xoxo,
Someecards.