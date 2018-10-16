Eric Trump's National Boss's Day tweet is a total self-own.

Eric Trump's National Boss's Day tweet is a total self-own.
Orli Matlow
Oct 16, 2018@8:05 PM
Advertising

Eric Trump tweeted a picture of our cards and people are wondering if he's even read them.

The Trump spawn and spokesman shared a picture thanking the "girls" in his office who, instead of getting him a card, printed out multiple cards...of ours.

Highlights of the Trump Organization's Someecards Gallery include:

Eric Trump's National Boss's Day tweet is a total self-own.
Eric Trump's National Boss's Day tweet is a total self-own.
Eric Trump's National Boss's Day tweet is a total self-own.

It looks like Eric's employees printed the memes instead of buying them.

Fun fact: we sell this stuff on fancy, good paper!

It's no surprise that the Trump Organization opted not to pay us, though. They did lose $100 million in the last year.

Advertising

Yes, he called his female colleagues "girls." It is at best, an indication of a severely limited vocabulary, and at worst, sexist.

Advertising

Also, did Eric even read the cards he got from his "girls"?

Advertising

It's no surprise that Eric Trump talks like he's in Mad Men.

Eric Trump's National Boss's Day tweet is a total self-own.
Giphy

Now that Eric's a fan, we made him some personalized cards!

Eric Trump's National Boss's Day tweet is a total self-own.
Advertising
Eric Trump's National Boss's Day tweet is a total self-own.

xoxo,

Someecards.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 