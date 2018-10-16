Eric Trump's National Boss's Day tweet is a total self-own.

Eric Trump tweeted a picture of our cards and people are wondering if he's even read them.

The Trump spawn and spokesman shared a picture thanking the "girls" in his office who, instead of getting him a card, printed out multiple cards...of ours.

This is what I get for #NationalBossDay from the awesome girls on my floor. A card would have been just fine. #TeamTrump 😋🥇🤛🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WOkKpFXB0G — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 16, 2018

Highlights of the Trump Organization's Someecards Gallery include:

It looks like Eric's employees printed the memes instead of buying them.

Fun fact: we sell this stuff on fancy, good paper!

It's no surprise that the Trump Organization opted not to pay us, though. They did lose $100 million in the last year.