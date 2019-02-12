'Esquire' gets dragged for profiling a white male from Middle America during Black History Month.

Twitter is ablaze today over the fact that Esquire ran a cover story on what it's like to be a straight white male in America right now. It's important to note that they chose feature this story during Black History Month. How do you think that is going for them so far? I'll give you a hint: not well, bitch!

After posting the profile, Esquire immediately began getting dragged, roasted, called out by Twitter users. Ouch.

Esquire's latest cover features a male White teenager from Middle America. The choice has readers debating representation. https://t.co/YwsVvxwbe7 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) February 12, 2019

Many were quick to point out the lack of social awareness this cover possessed, especially since it is Black History Month.

*inside Esquire conference room*



Esquire CEO: “we should probably do a cover story for black history month, any suggestions?”



Editor: “there’s a white boy in Wisconsin who’s sad”



Esquire CEO: “run it” pic.twitter.com/g4XN5AB6TP — Father Sean Misty (@seanieviola) February 12, 2019

Black History Month: —



Esquire Editorial Staff: pic.twitter.com/e2m2QruJa9 — Lara Witt (@Femmefeministe) February 12, 2019