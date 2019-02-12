'Esquire' gets dragged for profiling a white male from Middle America during Black History Month.

Twitter is ablaze today over the fact that Esquire ran a cover story on what it's like to be a straight white male in America right now. It's important to note that they chose feature this story during Black History Month. How do you think that is going for them so far? I'll give you a hint: not well, bitch!
After posting the profile, Esquire immediately began getting dragged, roasted, called out by Twitter users. Ouch.
Many were quick to point out the lack of social awareness this cover possessed, especially since it is Black History Month.
Others were quick to point out how redundant the story of a white kid in America is in a time when there is still a lack of diverse representation across all forms of media.
Even Queer Eye star Karamo Brown had some sh*t to talk to Esquire.
Esquire also received some fire clap backs from comedians.
And some saw this as an opportunity to direct people's attention to publications who were featuring diverse and marginalized voices.
Esquire Editor-in-Chief Jay Fielden penned a response to the backlash, claiming that he wanted to avoid "echo chamber" thinking and opinion sharing, and that this story was the beginning of a series of profiles about different voices and experiences in America. His response epically backfired, and he was -- as you could have guessed -- roasted in the comments.
Welp, I imagine it's been a very busy day for whoever runs the Esquire Twitter account.