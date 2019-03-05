The cool teen who rebelled against his mom by getting vaccinated testified about anti-vaxxers to Congress.

When teens aren't busy writing gun control legislation, they're rebelling against their parents and getting vaccinated.
Ethan Lindbenberger, an 18-year-old from Ohio, testified at a Senate hearing about vaccinations and misinformation, standing firmly pro-vaccines and anti-propaganda.
Last month, he went viral for the shots he decided to take on his 18th birthday: vaccinations against such diseases as hepatitis A, hepatitis B, influenza and HPV.
Lindbenberger addressed the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday about his personal decision to get vaccinated, and why the misinformation his mother believed is so dangerous.
The high school student didn't blame his mother, for its his understanding that her intentions were to protect him. Lindenberger places the blame on social media companies and conspiracy sites that profit off of parents' desires to best look after their children by spreading lies that put them in danger.
"For certain individuals and organizations that spread this misinformation, they instill fear into the public for their own gain selfishly, and do so knowing that their information is incorrect," Lindenberger said. "For my mother, her love, affection and care as a parent was used to push an agenda to create a false distress, and these sources which spread misinformation should be the primary concern of the American people."
Lindenberger described in his prepared testimony how being raised anti-vaccine affected his life. "I was pulled out of class every year and told that if I did not receive my shots, I wouldn’t be able to attend my high school," he explained. "But, every year, I was opted out of these immunizations and, because of current legislation, I was allowed to attend a public high school despite placing my classmates in danger of contracting multiple preventable diseases."
Ohio is one of 17 states in the union that allows parents to opt-out of mandatory vaccinations for philosophical or moral reasons.
Sadly, "I read it on Facebook" counts as a philosophy, but thankfully, today's kids learn from their parents' mistakes.