25 jokes from women this week that are even funnier than Trump tweeting 'Prince of Whales.'

It's been a crazy week. Kellyanne "Hatch Me If You Can" Conway made her boss proud when a federal agency recommended that she be fired for breaking the law. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that she's getting the Huck out of the White House, and Donald Trump announced that he's totally DTC: Down To Collude. He also called Prince Charles the "Prince of Whales," which is hilarious, but here are some jokes that are funny on purpose.
1.
No offense but I was raised to “take care” of my husband. Wash his clothes, clean the house, construct fake diaries insinuating he wanted to hurt me, elaborately fake my own death and frame him for murder— 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) June 13, 2019
2.
Caved and did 23 and me. It said I am Anastasia the lost Romanov princess. Anyone know who I can talk to about this? New situation for me.— Lizzie Logan (@lizzzzzielogan) June 14, 2019
3.
Big Little Lies is so good it makes me wanna forgive the people I nannied for— Bron.com (@brondotcomputer) June 11, 2019
4.
I will dress really cool if someone gives me the cool clothes to dress in.— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) June 14, 2019
5.
Sometimes people ask me if I’m worried the guys I’ve slept with will see that I’ve tweeted about them, which is an insane question, because literally WHY do you think I’m doing it— Ginny Hogan (@ginnyhogan_) June 14, 2019
6.
maybe more Bernie enthusiasts would embrace Warren if we told them feminism isn't about empowering women, but about redistributing sexism— Pamela Ross (@PamNotAnderson) June 11, 2019
7.
billie eilish is just one of thousands if not millions of 17 year olds I am afraid of— not a chill girl (@notchillgirl) June 12, 2019
8.
Hey @cvspharmacy our planet is dying maybe your receipts don’t need to be taller than my friend pic.twitter.com/lCjP3c6gKn— SydSteinberg (@thesteinberglar) June 12, 2019
9.
No one:— Whacktose Intolerant (@MillyTamarez) June 13, 2019
Absolutely no one:
Still no one:
White woman who makes eye contact with me: I LOVE Lizzo!!!!!!!!!!
10.
my ex was conservative but watched a lot of porn. He believed sex was a sacred union between a man and his step-mom— defne gencler (@omgitsdef) June 13, 2019
11.
Point: I am smart— Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) June 13, 2019
Counterpoint: I just got full-body chills from silently reading this part of the lyrics to “Under The Sea” pic.twitter.com/pueyvAFXbN
12.
What if they just re-release the first season? https://t.co/4U7iOyc2vB— Alise Morales (@AliseNavidad) June 13, 2019
13.
My kink? A crushing fear of being by myself but also never fully being present when around people 😜😜😜— Alex Song (@alexsnog) June 13, 2019
14.
Your kids:— Liz Galvao (@lizgalvao) June 12, 2019
- No jobs
- No money
- Live in your shitty house
My Sims:
- Astronauts
- Rich in Simoleons
- Live in mansions
- I'm sad
15.
I am a millennial and I buy coffee because my retirement is already fully planned: I will be a traveling jester in the feudal post-global warming remnants of society. My IRA is composed entirely of memorized viral tweets.— Gwen 🔙🔛🔝🔜 (@msgwenl) June 11, 2019
16.
When people are like, "It's weird that you talk to your parents so much," I'm like okay yeah like I'm not going to talk to two people who are literally obsessed with me— Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) June 12, 2019
17.
husband: *mopping up pools of blood from the kitchen floor*— Sassparilla (@Megatronic13) June 12, 2019
me: *walks in* OH MY GOD
husband: babe, I can explain-
me: you’re cleaning 🥰
18.
the trouble with being on the internet is ever since i saw that survey about all the people who leave their airpods in during sex all i can think about is how at least one person is secretly listening to the hoedown throwdown while throwing down and i kind of respect them for it— emma lord (@dilemmalord) June 14, 2019
19.
Women. Deserve. Pockets.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) June 13, 2019
20.
Wanna feel old? The girls your husband follows on Instagram are young!— maggie mull (@infinitesimull) June 13, 2019
21.
august 25, 2021— 𝘋𝘈𝘙𝘊𝘐𝘌 𝘞𝘐𝘓𝘋𝘌𝘙 (@333333333433333) June 13, 2019
dear diary,
all the celebrities' children have succumbed to polio. at first it appeared to be a welcome respite but now they are growing vengeful at the vaccinated middle-class
22.
me: *logs into gmail on another device*— armani (@stfuarmani) June 10, 2019
google security: pic.twitter.com/5eyp4zTKNz
23.
how do I set up my bank account to autopay elizabeth warren $5 every time biden yells at a woman he just licked or whatever— Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) June 12, 2019
24.
Stars — They’re Just Like Us! (Dumb.)— Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) June 13, 2019
25.
*sees somebody on twitter who is more successful than me*— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) June 13, 2019
I gotta get off this website
*switches to Instagram and sees someone hotter than me*
Man, fuck this app
*goes on Facebook and sees a guy I went to middle school with is in jail for murder*
There we go