25 jokes from women this week that are even funnier than Trump tweeting 'Prince of Whales.'

25 jokes from women this week that are even funnier than Trump tweeting 'Prince of Whales.'
Orli Matlow
Jun 14, 2019@8:10 PM
Advertising

It's been a crazy week. Kellyanne "Hatch Me If You Can" Conway made her boss proud when a federal agency recommended that she be fired for breaking the law. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that she's getting the Huck out of the White House, and Donald Trump announced that he's totally DTC: Down To Collude. He also called Prince Charles the "Prince of Whales," which is hilarious, but here are some jokes that are funny on purpose.

1.

2.

3.

4.

Advertising

5.

6.

7.

Advertising

8.

9.

10.

Advertising

11.

12.

13.

Advertising

14.

15.

16.

Advertising

17.

18.

19.

Advertising

20.

21.

22.

Advertising

23.

24.

25.

Advertising
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc
 