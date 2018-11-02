25 hilarious tweets from women this week that have nothing to do with Trump.

It was a spooky, scary week and not just because of Halloween. The president was ramping up his racist rhetoric in honor of Tuesday's midterm elections and desperate candidates resorted to spreading conspiracy theories to boost their campaigns. These jokes don't have anything to do with that. Enjoy!
Hi it’s me, the woman who read the phrase “messy ponytail!” once in a magazine twelve years ago and forgot to learn how to do any other hairdo’s.— Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) November 1, 2018
2015: When I watch TV, I like documentaries and shows with intellectual depth— maura quint (@behindyourback) November 2, 2018
2018: If attractive teenagers aren't in a cult what is even the point
Just realized ovens are refrigerators' evil twins.— Chelsea Davison (@chelsea_davison) November 1, 2018
After I accidentally bring up something depressing at a social event & ppl walk away pic.twitter.com/2XTZlz1qX2— Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) October 31, 2018
I don’t need feminiismn TERRIFYING Halloween costumes:— WomanAgainstFeminism (@NoToFeminism) October 28, 2018
- Gloria Frankensteinem
- Sexy Abortion Nurse
- Men being punished for their crimes
(hits service light)— Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) October 29, 2018
FLIGHT ATTENDANT: “Yes miss, what is it you need?”
ME: “Is Mr. Rogers... hot?”
F.A.: “What?”
Me: “Like his whole deal is hot kind of.”
F.A.: “...maybe???”
AIR MARSHALL: “Hi I’m the air marshall, u need to stop.”
ME: “No but like picture him.”
A.M.: “...shit.”
When you come around Ally with an ass like that pic.twitter.com/fSb0xF1c8Y— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) November 2, 2018
Dressed up as my son forHalloween 👻 pic.twitter.com/oOLXZ5tQmu— Vibranium Vagina (@ms_octoburrr) October 30, 2018
my mom dressed up as ME for halloween i am actually wheezing pic.twitter.com/LvOcKpn7Pv— Happy Hallowbean (@ShawnnBEAM) October 29, 2018
Well we were supposed to be Cleopatra and Caesar.. Classic case of miscommunication pic.twitter.com/9z57PwmWje— Sierra Jackson (@SierraEJackson) October 28, 2018
My sister just sent me this and said her costume is “reverse cowgirl” 😂❤️🤠 pic.twitter.com/KjsT8rQ7jC— Shelby Sells (@sweaterpuppiez) October 27, 2018
My mom found out I got my nipples pierced today pic.twitter.com/BCRE1dz68f— Syd (@Sydney_allenn) October 23, 2018
hmmm will this take off pic.twitter.com/FcuN8NPVmc— Carrie Wittmer🐻🍊 (@carriesnotscary) November 1, 2018
No we're not. Please pay us more. https://t.co/JJkAssJSyN— Maie Lynn Bee PhD (@maie_lynn) October 29, 2018
yeah im thick— zee 🥰 (@sighbrattt) October 27, 2018
thick and thired of these broken promithes
you: Good News, Mary! Your Order Has Shipped— mary houlihan (@maryhoulie) October 25, 2018
me: pls don’t remind me i bought something
THE FRIEND ZONE: a godforsaken wasteland where instead of sex, all you get is a profound connection to another human being based on mutual trust and respect— Jill la Jill (@JillianKarger) November 2, 2018
I can’t listen to the ghostbusters theme without hearing “I’m an adult virgin!”— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) October 31, 2018
Me in my costume! pic.twitter.com/OP0E9IujtD— Alison Leiby (@AlisonLeiby) October 31, 2018
Queen Latifah didn’t quit her job, liquidate all her assets, head off on a solo European adventure and marry LL Cool J to be erased in this way. https://t.co/nh2xB7b61X— Mizzly (@mizzlywizz) November 1, 2018
Happy anniversary to the almond at the bottom of my purse.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) October 30, 2018
You know you’re annoyed when you wish you could hang up on the text convo.— Quinta. (@quintabrunson) October 29, 2018
Me after hot yoga. pic.twitter.com/TaWhGXbECV— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 31, 2018
*friend posts pic with older guy*— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) October 31, 2018
me: oh wow hes cute. yall are cute together.
her: thats my dad.
me: oh
her:
me:
me: he single tho or
*leaves the house one time*— Mariya Alexander (@MariyaAlexander) October 29, 2018
Time to start a travel adventure YouTube channel, the people need to see this