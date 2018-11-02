25 hilarious tweets from women this week that have nothing to do with Trump.

25 hilarious tweets from women this week that have nothing to do with Trump.
Orli Matlow
Nov 02, 2018@4:13 PM
Advertising

It was a spooky, scary week and not just because of Halloween. The president was ramping up his racist rhetoric in honor of Tuesday's midterm elections and desperate candidates resorted to spreading conspiracy theories to boost their campaigns. These jokes don't have anything to do with that. Enjoy!

1.

2.

3.

4.

Advertising

5.

6.

7.

Advertising

8.

9.

10.

Advertising

11.

12.

13.

Advertising

14.

15.

16.

Advertising

17.

18.

19.

Advertising

20.

21.

22.

Advertising

23.

24.

25.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 