25 hilarious tweets from women this week that have nothing to do with Trump.

It was a spooky, scary week and not just because of Halloween. The president was ramping up his racist rhetoric in honor of Tuesday's midterm elections and desperate candidates resorted to spreading conspiracy theories to boost their campaigns. These jokes don't have anything to do with that. Enjoy!

1.

Hi it’s me, the woman who read the phrase “messy ponytail!” once in a magazine twelve years ago and forgot to learn how to do any other hairdo’s. — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) November 1, 2018

2.

2015: When I watch TV, I like documentaries and shows with intellectual depth

2018: If attractive teenagers aren't in a cult what is even the point — maura quint (@behindyourback) November 2, 2018

3.

Just realized ovens are refrigerators' evil twins. — Chelsea Davison (@chelsea_davison) November 1, 2018

4.