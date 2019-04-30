Everyone's dragging Chase Bank for their tone deaf budgeting advice. Down with the man!

Chase Bank really missed the mark on their #MondayMotivation tweet.

While they've since deleted it because of all the brutal roasting and pushback, the internet always keeps receipts. If this were anyone other than a bank, people may have been more sympathetic. But, alas, this tweet was rough...especially when it comes from a company whose name sounds like a frat boy that loves lacrosse and Bud lite. "Hey come meet my boyfriend, Chase Bank!"

Hey, @Chase, why'd you delete this tweet where you tried to flex on poor people after taking a $12 billion dollar bailout? pic.twitter.com/dts1Q52CPs — kelly (on a rehab assignment) (@kellyawallace) April 29, 2019

Hearing financial advice from one of the most powerful banks in the world is definitely irritating for anyone who isn't a 23-year-old trust-funder who works for a hedge fund and got a yacht for Christmas. First of all, who is taking cabs for three blocks? Unless you have a condition where you absolutely cannot walk, nobody I know who is strapped for cash is going to splurge for a cab that's an otherwise four minute walk. This was the first sign that Chase is truly out of touch with how people who aren't rich budget their money. Then, of course there's the classic "skip the Starbucks" mentality which really only works for those abused puppy commercials. Without coffee, nobody would be able to work, and without work there would be no money and without money, Chase bank would disintegrate into cold, heartless ice shards like the Night King.