Everyone's flipping out about Maisie Williams' sex scene on 'Game of Thrones.'

It feels like "Game of Thrones," the HBO series about the fight for an honestly pretty ugly throne of iron swords is filled with incest, murder, rape, dragons, tree children, zombies, a blue-eyed albino devil zombie and a psychic boy. It has been on now for almost ten years and it's finally in its last season, which means some of the characters have grown up.

We're looking at you, Arya.

Arya Stark, who has the highest kill count of any character in the series, is a total badass. Despite the fact that the actress playing her, Maisie Williams, is 22 in real life and her character is 18, people were pretty disturbed to see her have a sex scene. Now, there's a lot wrong with this. The fact that one of the most violent shows on television included a very romantic scene of consensual sex between two age-appropriate and not-blood related characters left viewers disturbed while that time Arya baked men into a pie didn't, is probably an issue that shouldn't be ignored. Daenerys Targaryen was a teenager when she was forced into marriage and raped, but nobody cared because she's been sexualized from the beginning of the show. So, nobody wants to acknowledge a young person's sexuality unless it's sexy to them? In other words, violent "barely 18" porn is fine, but if your daughter brings a nice boy home for prom you better grab the shotgun? This is why America needs help.