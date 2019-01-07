Everyone’s losing it over Timothee Chalamet’s ‘sex dungeon’ look at the Golden Globes.

If you don't know who Timothee' Chalamat is by now, I frankly don't know what to tell you. Since his role in Call Me By Your Name the 23-year-old French American actor has made waves and ripples across the screens and hearts of thirsty people everywhere - and his ascendance shows no signs of slowing down.
While I'm fully on the Chalamet train, the public's obsession with him feels mildly creepy since he looks like such a baby. Yes, he is a full grown 23-year-old man, but when he plays a high schooler he truly looks like a teen - so the massive obsession with his sex appeal speaks volumes to our obsession with youth.
That being said, he is a cutie, and he was very much present at the 67th Golden Globes wearing an outfit that was the talk of the town.
Chalamet's sparkling Louis Vuitton harness turned heads across the internet, and inspired many different interpretations.
Some people were just refreshed to see the spirit of bedazzling on the red carpet.
While others were feeling his simultaneously old-timey and futuristic swag.
The harness look reminded many of Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, who wore a harness to the 2018 Oscars.
The ice skating comparisons were abundant, which makes sense, he's a handsome lithe man wearing glitter.
Of course, it's impossible to go around in a sparkly harness like that without eliciting some sex dungeon mentions.
Suffice it to say, Chalamet's red carpet look at the Golden Globes just cemented the nation's crush on him.