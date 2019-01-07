Everyone’s losing it over Timothee Chalamet’s ‘sex dungeon’ look at the Golden Globes.

If you don't know who Timothee' Chalamat is by now, I frankly don't know what to tell you. Since his role in Call Me By Your Name the 23-year-old French American actor has made waves and ripples across the screens and hearts of thirsty people everywhere - and his ascendance shows no signs of slowing down.

While I'm fully on the Chalamet train, the public's obsession with him feels mildly creepy since he looks like such a baby. Yes, he is a full grown 23-year-old man, but when he plays a high schooler he truly looks like a teen - so the massive obsession with his sex appeal speaks volumes to our obsession with youth.

That being said, he is a cutie, and he was very much present at the 67th Golden Globes wearing an outfit that was the talk of the town.

Timothée Chalamet literally sparkling tonight in Louis Vuitton #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VEuGAxyB2v — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) January 7, 2019

Chalamet's sparkling Louis Vuitton harness turned heads across the internet, and inspired many different interpretations.