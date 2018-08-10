Everyone’s roasting Kim Kardashian’s awkward explanation to North of why they’re famous.

In general, parenthood involves some awkward conversations with your children. You have to finesse an arsenal of non-traumatizing ways to discuss sex, puberty, media literacy, and issues specific to your family all while considering how much your child can handle.
The demand for this graceful balance is multiplied to the 8000th flaming hot degree if you're Kim Kardashian forced to explain your fame to your 5-year-old daughter North.
Kim was faced with this challenge recently when North finally popped the big question: "mom, why are you famous?!"
Understandably, Kim wasn't ready to sum up the ways she built an empire off a leaked sex tape intended to shame her, to her five-year-old nonetheless. So, she went a simpler route and answered by attributing her fame to the television show. Which, to be fair, is what has technically sustained her fame.
Kim shared the anecdote on Big Boy's Neighborhood radio show. Her answer to North was the ship that launched a thousand tweets.
People online were fully feeling themselves as they roasted the discomfort Kim must have felt in the moment. But no one was truly coming for her answer, North is only five, explaining the genesis of the Ray J sex tape can wait at least another five years.
There is truly no handbook on how to talk about your life-altering viral sex tape with your young daughter, but perhaps in coming years Kardashian will write one and make millions.