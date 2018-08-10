Everyone’s roasting Kim Kardashian’s awkward explanation to North of why they’re famous.

In general, parenthood involves some awkward conversations with your children. You have to finesse an arsenal of non-traumatizing ways to discuss sex, puberty, media literacy, and issues specific to your family all while considering how much your child can handle.

The demand for this graceful balance is multiplied to the 8000th flaming hot degree if you're Kim Kardashian forced to explain your fame to your 5-year-old daughter North.

Kim was faced with this challenge recently when North finally popped the big question: "mom, why are you famous?!"

Understandably, Kim wasn't ready to sum up the ways she built an empire off a leaked sex tape intended to shame her, to her five-year-old nonetheless. So, she went a simpler route and answered by attributing her fame to the television show. Which, to be fair, is what has technically sustained her fame.

Kim shared the anecdote on Big Boy's Neighborhood radio show. Her answer to North was the ship that launched a thousand tweets.