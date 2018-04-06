Everyone's roasting this Moana doll who looks like she just went through something.

Most of us have at least one horror story of creepy childhood doll that stared into our souls and forever transformed sweet dreams into nightmares.

While the aesthetics and branding of current day dolls might appear slightly different, the creepy factor is still very much alive and lurking in a toy store near you.

Throughout the decades, Disney movies has inspired and spawned a whole racket of emotive dolls.

So, it's only natural that the beloved Disney movie Moana has spurred a whole fleet of themed dolls.

While most of them are as cute as the movie, the internet is currently having a field day roasting a Moana doll that looks like she's been to hell and back.

Is this the version of Moana that's deeply aware of all the havoc Trump is wreaking on the world?!

Twitter has been taking some pretty clever shots at the all-too-relatable struggle Moana.