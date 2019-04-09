Everyone's roasting this clothing ad because of the model's hilariously tight shirt.

Honestly, as hypocritical as it may be, sometimes it's really refreshing to see men objectified in the same gratuitous ways as women. Images of women busting out of skin-tight clothing, or naked draped on furniture next to fully dressed men are so common in advertising you have to consciously try to notice them.

But salaciously posed men showing off their body in advertising (wearing a full suit does NOT count, we're talking skin or tight clothing here) is still relatively uncommon.

Noting the obvious promotion opportunity, the men's clothing company Father & Son has tapped into the market of men wearing extremely form hugging outfits in their ads, and it was inspired countless threads full of hilarious roasting online.

If you spend any time on their page you'll quickly notice that all the clothing is tight, and all the men are jacked. This is not a mistake, one of their regular models, Shaun Rez is a body builder who boasts less than 5% body fat (that is literally on his Instagram bio).