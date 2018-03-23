Everyone's trolling Ann Coulter for her Trump-related meltdown and it's pure beauty.

In case you missed it, the Dark Witch of the West aka Ann Coulter is currently having a meltdown about Donald Trump. In the past, Coulter's brand of Ayn Randian treachery would make you assume she'd enjoy the current president (at least in secret).

After all, she once dubbed the golden quote: "If we took away women's right to vote, we'd never have to worry about another Democratic president."

But alas, even Coulter has issues with the president these days, and she's taken to Twitter to fully meltdown over her frustration with Trump.

“ I will never sign another bill like this again”



Yeah, because you’ll be impeached. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

While relatable, this frustration is deeply disorienting for people across the political spectrum used to disagreeing with Coulter on mere principle.

This would be like Reagan signing a bill that hiked taxes, slashed defense spending -- but spent gobs of $$ on the Teapot Dome scandal. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

GOOD GOD! Will @realDonaldTrump talk about ANYTHING but defense spending???? Per Obama: The 1980s called & they want their foreign policy back. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018