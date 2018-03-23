Everyone's trolling Ann Coulter for her Trump-related meltdown and it's pure beauty.

In case you missed it, the Dark Witch of the West aka Ann Coulter is currently having a meltdown about Donald Trump. In the past, Coulter's brand of Ayn Randian treachery would make you assume she'd enjoy the current president (at least in secret).
After all, she once dubbed the golden quote: "If we took away women's right to vote, we'd never have to worry about another Democratic president."
But alas, even Coulter has issues with the president these days, and she's taken to Twitter to fully meltdown over her frustration with Trump.
While relatable, this frustration is deeply disorienting for people across the political spectrum used to disagreeing with Coulter on mere principle.
Understandably, a good deal of the living and breathing earth is having a slight existential crisis at the notion of agreeing with Coulter on something. Is this where we've landed in 2018?
Regardless, her one Reasonable Opinion on Trump's impeachment has surely not absolved Coulter from being trolled throughout the duration of this Twitter meltdown.
You'll want to kiss your fingers after consuming these delicious roasts.
Don't be fooled by these tweets, Coulter is still out to boil your bones and turn them into protein-rich bone broth she'll sell to Kellyanne Conway on Etsy for $500.