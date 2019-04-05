Everyone's trolling Fox News for trying to trick people in to thinking the border is a war zone.

Happy Friday! The 9-5 work seek is coming to a halt and soon you will be able to relax and call the shots on your own terms. But first, you must know that Fox News is getting massively trolled, and the memes are top notch.
The most recent wave of backlash comes in response to a tweet and photo posted by Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones III, wherein it looks like he's preparing to enter a warzone. The picture was taken near the border, and was undoubtedly posted to create fear mongering around immigration.
It wasn't long before the MSNBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff chimed in to point out the obvious: you don't need a bulletproof vest at the border.
While many asserted he's not wearing a real one, the appearance of the photo feels very intentionally staged as propaganda, and there will undoubtedly be people who believe it's real.
It didn't take long for the photo to get attacked by a fleet of unflattering comparisons, and the explosion is beautiful.
There's even photo documentation suggesting Jonest didn't wear the tactical vest after the photo was taken, which just confirms it was all for appearance.
Other reporters also chimed in to share the times they covered the border without need of protective clothing.
But the best responses to the tweet absolutely came in the form of memed versions of the photo. This is a true thread full of art.
Whatever you do this weekend, it's safe to assume you'll be getting roasted less than Jones.