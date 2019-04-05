Everyone's trolling Fox News for trying to trick people in to thinking the border is a war zone.

Happy Friday! The 9-5 work seek is coming to a halt and soon you will be able to relax and call the shots on your own terms. But first, you must know that Fox News is getting massively trolled, and the memes are top notch.

The most recent wave of backlash comes in response to a tweet and photo posted by Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones III, wherein it looks like he's preparing to enter a warzone. The picture was taken near the border, and was undoubtedly posted to create fear mongering around immigration.

Coming up on @FoxNews live from the border. pic.twitter.com/aRlNQxrO1x — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) April 4, 2019

It wasn't long before the MSNBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff chimed in to point out the obvious: you don't need a bulletproof vest at the border.

This is totally ridiculous.



I have never once worn a bulletproof vest at the border, nor has CBP ever asked me to -- even while on a chase with Border Patrol to apprehend migrants in remote Arizona desert in the middle of the night.



Because. The. Border. Is. Not. A. War. Zone. https://t.co/Q1V95e7N5x — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) April 4, 2019

While many asserted he's not wearing a real one, the appearance of the photo feels very intentionally staged as propaganda, and there will undoubtedly be people who believe it's real.