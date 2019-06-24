Ex-Kindergarten teacher’s post about why she quit teaching goes viral for how real it is.

Being a teacher requires an immense amount of patience and both emotional and intellectual intelligence. You have to figure out how to corral a group of children into not only listening to you, but also treating each other with respect AND learning new and difficult topics.

Mastering the skills of crowd management, emotional mediation and teaching children new subjects is nothing short of a juggling act, and given the low pay and cultural under-appreciation, any teacher who stays on long-term should be given a hug and a drink pronto.

In a recent Facebook post that quickly went viral, the former kindergarten teacher Jessica Gentry laid out why she left teaching, and it wasn't the pay.

Posted by Jessica Gentry on Thursday, June 13, 2019

She started her post by saying she understands why it's easier for people to assume she left her profession over pay, versus the social mores.