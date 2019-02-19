Exhausted mom hilariously calls out her sleeping husband in viral poem.

No matter how you slice it, being a parent isn't easy. While a lot of couples divide up tasks to attempt to make the parenting load equal, in a lot of straight couples the woman ends up doing the lion's share. In part, this is because of deeply imbedded societal expectations, but also, mothers who breastfeed have obvious forces drawing them towards more baby duties.

Sleep schedules (or lack thereof) is one of the biggest ways the labor inequities between mothers and fathers manifest. In many cases, mothers are expected to get up through out the night to feed and soothe children while the father is able to sleep. While obviously, there's not much dads can do in cases of breastfeeding, when it comes to bottle feeding or general soothing, dads can always step it up.

Since some frustrations are best summed up in poem form, the exhausted mother Caroline Olling Andersen wrote a detailed rhyme dedicated to her sleeping husband. Due to its relatable nature, it quickly went viral.

My latest 4am poem titled “Daddy’s Asleep” I love your daddy, I really do, After all, without daddy, I wouldn’t have... Posted by Caroline Olling Andersen on Friday, February 1, 2019

She wrote: