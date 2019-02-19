Exhausted mom hilariously calls out her sleeping husband in viral poem.

No matter how you slice it, being a parent isn't easy. While a lot of couples divide up tasks to attempt to make the parenting load equal, in a lot of straight couples the woman ends up doing the lion's share. In part, this is because of deeply imbedded societal expectations, but also, mothers who breastfeed have obvious forces drawing them towards more baby duties.
Sleep schedules (or lack thereof) is one of the biggest ways the labor inequities between mothers and fathers manifest. In many cases, mothers are expected to get up through out the night to feed and soothe children while the father is able to sleep. While obviously, there's not much dads can do in cases of breastfeeding, when it comes to bottle feeding or general soothing, dads can always step it up.
Since some frustrations are best summed up in poem form, the exhausted mother Caroline Olling Andersen wrote a detailed rhyme dedicated to her sleeping husband. Due to its relatable nature, it quickly went viral.
She wrote:
"My latest 4am poem titled “Daddy’s Asleep”
I love your daddy, I really do,
After all, without daddy, I wouldn’t have you.
But from midnight till sunrise, it’s just you and I.
And as each hour passes, I’m not gonna lie:
Mommy’s love slowly fades, becomes angry and weak,
Because no matter what, your dad is f***ing asleep!"
"It all starts out lovely. We kiss each other goodnight.
We look lovingly down at you dear, such a beautiful sight.
An hour later, mommy wakes with a start.
You’re twisting and turning, you’re starting to fart.
You’re gesturing for food. Mommy is there
with a bottle or breast
Daddy is snoring away, the way he knows best."
"Mommy burps you, and holds you and rocks you with care.
You spew foul smelling yogurt on mommy’s freshly washed hair.
As mommy changes her shirt, and mops vomit off the floor.
Your daddy farts, rolls over and continues to snore."
"Mommy’s maternal alarm goes off, it’s not even three!
You’re stirring again, you’re hungry and staring at me!
“I think she is hungry” your daddy offers, pulls duvet over his head,
Mommy sends him a death stare and rolls out of bed.
Mommy comes back, tired and drained and what is this I see?
Your daddy has taken over my side, doesn’t give a f*** about me!"
"Mommy kicks him and pushes him angrily away.
“What’s up love?” He moans in a lovingly way.
Your daddy has no clue he is under attack.
He wraps his arms around me and kisses my back.
And just as my love for daddy is back on the rise,
You start to coo in your crib and open your eyes.
And daddy gently nudges me to attend to your need.
I give him the finger as I prepare for a feed."
"But as the sun starts rising, the slate is wiped clear.
I’m back to full love for your daddy and for you my dear.
I forget that daddy sleeps while you cry and you poo.
It’s back to kissing and hugging and doting on you."
"Soon you’ll grow up and be daddy’s little girl.
You’ll not remember me cleaning up shit and vomit hurl.
Whilst you sit on his lap and he sings you a song,
You’ll love him and think daddy could do nothing wrong.
But my sweet love, here is a poem for you to keep,
So you know that all those long nights, dad was f***ing asleep!"
The ballad dedicated to motherhood-induced insomnia was quickly shared over 16,000 times, and inspired Olling Andersen to start her very own Mommy Poet Facebook page for future midnight musings.
Since the poem went viral, Olling Andersen has received equal parts support and backlash, with some claiming she comes across too angry and others shaming her husband.
Rather than engaging in an argumentative manner, Olling Andersen made a gracious post in response to the criticisms, where she apologized for her past judgments on other parents.
"A few online articles have recently come out on the “Daddy’s Asleep” Poem.
Against my husbands recommendation, I’ve scrolled through comments - and holy badoly ...people have opinions.
There are comments shaming my husband, comments shaming me... comments where I was like “why are you so angry at me, dear stranger. What part of my “meant to be funny” poem made you so upset?”"
"But I’m not going to play a saint. I too have been an angry post commentator, and the mommy/daddy shaming business is something we’ve all been guilty of at one point or another.
When I was pregnant, my husband and I could spend hours talking about how we would raise our child, and all the things we most DEFINITELY would not do. We had it all figured out!
10 weeks into parenthood, and we will gladly throw all our pre-parenting principles down the drain, stick a pacifier in her face and plonk her in front of “baby sensory tv” if it means just 15 min of freedom to have a cup of coffee and a pee."
"So, I would like to officially make an apology for all the pre-mom me judgements I’ve made throughout the years:
1. I’m sorry for sending a death stare to the woman with the screaming baby on the flight, hating her for ruining my plane movie experience. Or mentally rolling my eyes at the screaming toddler in the coffee shop, willing the mother to get it under control or even better, leave."
"2. I’m sorry for judging the new moms who don’t leave their house, and for judging those that leave the house but are around me so I have to listen to their child.
3. I’m sorry for judging the stay at home mothers, wondering what they do all day, and judging the mothers with nannies, thinking that surely that’s an unnecessary amount of hands to look after one baby and a small apartment. I now understand the saying “it takes a village to raise a child”.
4. I’m sorry for judging younger mothers for being too young and older mothers for being too old. Judging career women for taking too long to prioritise pregnancy and stay at home moms for not prioritising careers."
"5. I’m sorry for judging the parents who use an iPad to calm down toddlers, and wondering how someone wouldn’t have time to shower (babies sleep all the time right?) or tidy their house.
6. I’m sorry for judging women who don’t breastfeed, and women who breastfeed for a long time.
7. I’m sorry for judging the parents who don’t stay on the routine as per the books, and for thinking that you can just follow the books for perfect parenting."
"8. I’m sorry for judging the women who don’t get their pre pregnancy bodies back within a few months. And I’m sorry for hating on those that get them back within a few weeks.
I’m NOT sorry to the parents who brings their infant to a late night screening of a loud thriller movie and said infant then spends entire movie screaming. Or the parents who don’t put seatbelts on their children. That’s just plain stupid and I will never stop judging you."
"But to the rest of you, I’m very sorry for all the judgement. You’re doing a good job!
I salute you my fellow mothers... and of course, I also salute all you fabulous fathers!"
It's always nice to see a parent keeping it honest about the struggles of the job without going into combat mode, whether it's through a playful poem or an honest post about judging others.