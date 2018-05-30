15 fabulous bathing suit selfies that prove every body is a bikini body.

Beach season can be a real doozy. Not only do you have to keep the sand away from your vagina at ALL COSTS, but there's also an enormous amount of societal pressure to have a flawless body.
The ideal of a flawless body pushed by the media often includes clear it looks like liquid, a complete dearth of stretch marks and cellulite, and models who've been airbrushed to look skinny while still having curves in the right places.
This is just not the reality for 99% of us with bodies, and that's completely fine! Our bodies are still juicy powerhouses with the capability to knock our enemies out, have sex, eat good food, and all of the important activities.
However, even the most confident among us can easily feel bombarded by unrealistic images of women luxuriating in floss-thin bikinis. So, it's always refreshing to see women claiming the beach on their own terms.
I have gathered swimsuit photos from a few fabulous women who are reminding the internet that every body is a bikini body.
1. Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham is the patron saint of criticizing toxic beauty standards while also completely owning her babe status. Her Instagram is basically a wonderland full of cute swimsuit pics.
2. Coco Curve
Coco Curve is always ready to flaunt what she has while reminding other women to not internalize all the objectifying messages of the beauty industrial complex.
3. Jenna Benoit
The Instagram user Jenna Benoit is NOT here for all the messages that manipulate women into thinking only one body type can rock a bikini.
4. Allison Kimmey
The author Allison Kimmey is very intentional about setting a body positive example for her daughter. Kids, she says, are waiting for adults to give them cultural cues, self-hate is taught.
5. Jessica Kane
The fashion blogger Jessica Kane is exhausted by the concept of her body being "brave" and duly points out experiences that are actually brave in contrast. Wearing a swimsuit, she says, shouldn't feel like a radical act.
6. Ash Soto
The artist Ash Soto has reclaimed her vitiligo by painting her skin into a work of art, the result is stunning.
7. Jessica Weber
The Instagrammer Jessica Weber has been super open about the ups and downs that come with the weight loss process. Your body changes in so many ways it can be hard to adjust sometimes, but Weber is adamant about maintaining self-love through the changes.
8. Sassy
Sassy is all about modeling confidence to her daughters, and she is killing it in this deep-v.
9. Sabrina Servance
Sabrina Servance is NOT here for the ways fat people are shamed and expected to have unhappy lives, and she fights those attitudes by living her absolute best life.
10. May Touma
According to May Touma there is no wrong way to have a body, so might as well take that beautiful vessel to the beach, yeah?
11. Megan Crabbe
Megan Crabbe shared how she's able to actually enjoy the beach now that she's not spending all of her energy scrutinizing and hating on her body. Once you climb on the hamster wheel of self-obsession, no weight loss is enough to fill the void.
12. Simone Mariposa
Simone Mariposa is absolutely slaying and she 100 percent knows it. This is an attitude many of us would do well to adopt.
13. Alysse Dalessandro
Alysse Dalessandro has been loving swimsuit season ever since she started sprinkling the rim of her margaritas with the saltiness of body-shaming haters.
14. Katrina Brown
Katrina Brown shared her very first foray into the land of two-pieces with her Instagram followers, and she knocked it out of the park.
15. Rachel Hollis
The mom blogger Rachel Hollis is all about embracing her post-baby body, and she simply glows.