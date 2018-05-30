15 fabulous bathing suit selfies that prove every body is a bikini body.

Beach season can be a real doozy. Not only do you have to keep the sand away from your vagina at ALL COSTS, but there's also an enormous amount of societal pressure to have a flawless body.

The ideal of a flawless body pushed by the media often includes clear it looks like liquid, a complete dearth of stretch marks and cellulite, and models who've been airbrushed to look skinny while still having curves in the right places.

This is just not the reality for 99% of us with bodies, and that's completely fine! Our bodies are still juicy powerhouses with the capability to knock our enemies out, have sex, eat good food, and all of the important activities.

However, even the most confident among us can easily feel bombarded by unrealistic images of women luxuriating in floss-thin bikinis. So, it's always refreshing to see women claiming the beach on their own terms.

I have gathered swimsuit photos from a few fabulous women who are reminding the internet that every body is a bikini body.