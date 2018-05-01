Facebook is taking on Tinder and the internet is saying 'swipe left.'

Facebook has reached its inevitable conclusion and announced that they will be launching a dating service, cutting the middle man when you use Facebook to casually stalk a person on Tinder (privacy settings are such a turn-off).

"Long-term relationships, not just hookups": Mark Zuckerberg announces that Facebook is getting into dating https://t.co/3TGINjlYVh pic.twitter.com/tWGPcObnP2 — CNN International (@cnni) May 1, 2018

Mark Zuckerberg wrote on the company blog:

Dating

We’re building a feature for dating and relationships within the Facebook app. People already use Facebook to meet new people, and we want to make that experience better. People will be able to create a dating profile that is separate from their Facebook profile — and potential matches will be recommended based on dating preferences, things in common, and mutual friends. They’ll have the option to discover others with similar interests through their Groups or Events. However, what people do within the dating feature will not be shown to their friends. We’ll share more information when this begins testing later this year.

Here are the best reactions to Facebook trying to become the new Book of Love.

1.

The Facebook alt-right seniors dating game app sounds super cool — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) May 1, 2018

2.

Why do I keep matching with sergey kislyak? https://t.co/zD4uKK4LdB — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 1, 2018

3.