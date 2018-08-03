Facebook was down for ten minutes and these 30 tweets sum up the insanity.

Happy Friday! Were you on the internet a few hours ago?! Did you find yourself desperately refreshing Facebook to determine whether you were specifically scourged, or whether the site truly wasn't loading for a near ten minutes?! If you answered "yes," then have no shame, you're NOT alone.

In the few minutes that Facebook was truly down, showing us only muted blocks of beige, the world of Twitter exploded in celebration, loss, and visions of a completely new world.

Of course, Facebook came back to life before we could fulfill any of our dreams, but the tweets are still there for the reading. I truly believe Facebook's monopoly over the worlds of digital media, socializing, political propaganda and advertising are oppressive and terrifying, and these hilarious and all-too-real #facebookdown tweets only further prove that.

1.