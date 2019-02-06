The best shady looks from Democrats at the 2019 State of the Union.

The best shady looks from Democrats at the 2019 State of the Union.
Orli Matlow
Feb 06, 2019@2:21 AM
Democrats forced to listen to President Trump deliver the state of the union went on face journeys, serving lewks that speak louder than words. Here are the best ones.

1. Speaker Nancy Pelosi

C-SPAN

2. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

C-SPAN

3. Senator Chuck Schumer

C-SPAN

4. Speaker Nancy Pelosi again

C-SPAN

5. Senator Cory Booker

C-SPAN
6. Rep. Pramila Jayapal

C-SPAN

7. Senator Kamala Harris

C-SPAN

8. Senator Amy Klobuchar

C-SPAN
9. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

C-SPAN

10. Speaker Nancy Pelosi again

C-SPAN

11. Speaker Nancy Pelosi again

C-SPAN
12. Speaker Nancy Pelosi

C-SPAN

13. Senator Bernie Sanders

C-SPAN

14. Speaker Nancy Pelosi again

C-SPAN
15. Senator Tim Kaine

C-SPAN

16. Senator Ed Markey

C-SPAN

17. Rep. Rashida Tlaib

C-SPAN
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc
 