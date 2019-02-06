The best shady looks from Democrats at the 2019 State of the Union.

Democrats forced to listen to President Trump deliver the state of the union went on face journeys, serving lewks that speak louder than words. Here are the best ones.

1. Speaker Nancy Pelosi

C-SPAN

2. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

C-SPAN

3. Senator Chuck Schumer

C-SPAN

4. Speaker Nancy Pelosi again

C-SPAN

5. Senator Cory Booker