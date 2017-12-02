Twitter is freaking out over how much this fan's tattoo looks like Pink.

Last year the Twitter user and die-hard Pink fan Chelsey (@chelseyf4y) got a tattoo of the singer's lyrics on her legs.

Chelsey received a lot of attention online when Pink shouted her out about the tattoos last summer.

If you're going to tattoo lyrics on your body, you definitely want the artist's stamp of approval. Or perhaps more accurately, their ink of approval.

I can't sleep in the UK knowing you're online, I reaaaaaalllllly want you to see this tattoo I have @Pink pic.twitter.com/6y7qshPCND — Chelsey 🌹🖤 (@chelseyfr4y) June 15, 2016

Just a few days ago Chelsey was able to meet Pink and show off the lyric tattoos as well as a brand new tattoo of the singer's face.

Twitter was understandably shook by how much the new tattoo looks like Pink.

I’m absolutely in pieces. I couldn’t have asked for it to come out better. I hope you get to see it @Pink ❤️ #thegreatescape #lyricstattoo pic.twitter.com/zHMTKtdtr6 — Chelsey 🌹🖤 (@chelseyfr4y) November 7, 2017

I love you @Pink 🙊 thanks for the cutest little wave and smile when you saw me on the Graham Norton show. See you soon 😊🤞🏼 — Chelsey 🌹🖤 (@chelseyfr4y) November 30, 2017