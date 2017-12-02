Twitter is freaking out over how much this fan's tattoo looks like Pink.

Last year the Twitter user and die-hard Pink fan Chelsey (@chelseyf4y) got a tattoo of the singer's lyrics on her legs.
Chelsey received a lot of attention online when Pink shouted her out about the tattoos last summer.
If you're going to tattoo lyrics on your body, you definitely want the artist's stamp of approval. Or perhaps more accurately, their ink of approval.
Just a few days ago Chelsey was able to meet Pink and show off the lyric tattoos as well as a brand new tattoo of the singer's face.
Twitter was understandably shook by how much the new tattoo looks like Pink.
Even the hair and makeup details are accurate to a tee.
Maybe the tattoo has preternatural psychic abilities and gave Pink a phone call before the meet up.
This portrait tattoo officially passed the litmus test of properly representing Pink's visage.
Hopefully, this Twitter thread helps signal boost the tattoo artist's impeccable inking abilities, so they can get even more shine.