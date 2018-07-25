40 fans and celebrities share how Demi Lovato has changed their lives.

On Tuesday, the beloved 25-year-old singer Demi Lovato was rushed to a hospital after a drug overdose in her Hollywood Hills home.

Later Tuesday night, Lovato's rep updated US Weekly with the news that she's awake and in stable condition.

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

Lovato has been very open about her personal struggles with addiction, bulimia and bipolar disorder, and has used her platform to destigmatize mental health issues. She recently celebrate six years sober after a previous stay in rehab. Sadly, soon after hitting the six year mark, Lovato released the song Sober revealing she'd relapsed.

Now, friends, fellow celebrities and fans across the world have taken to the internet to express how much Lovato's music and personal story has changed their lives. Here are 40 of them.

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

