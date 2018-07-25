40 fans and celebrities share how Demi Lovato has changed their lives.

On Tuesday, the beloved 25-year-old singer Demi Lovato was rushed to a hospital after a drug overdose in her Hollywood Hills home.
Later Tuesday night, Lovato's rep updated US Weekly with the news that she's awake and in stable condition.
"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."
Lovato has been very open about her personal struggles with addiction, bulimia and bipolar disorder, and has used her platform to destigmatize mental health issues. She recently celebrate six years sober after a previous stay in rehab. Sadly, soon after hitting the six year mark, Lovato released the song Sober revealing she'd relapsed.
Now, friends, fellow celebrities and fans across the world have taken to the internet to express how much Lovato's music and personal story has changed their lives. Here are 40 of them.
I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018
Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018
My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018
praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate. 💔— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 24, 2018
Demi Lovato has been so strong and so open to sharing her addiction journey. Instead of posting negative, disgusting, comments.. we need to be lifting her family up in our prayers and respecting them. #DemiLovato— Nicholas Liddle (@NLiddle16) July 24, 2018
These fucking demons are not gonna win @ddlovato. You have spent a lifetime fighting and you have the strength. We’re all praying and love you so much. pic.twitter.com/3UfkwwGO56— KITTENS (@iamKITTENS) July 24, 2018
Ugh. This Demi Lovato news. Addiction is a horrific and heartbreaking disease. I’ve talked to her so many times about her struggles with sobriety over the years and this news hurts my heart. Hope she gets the help she needs. 💔💔💔— Katie Krause (@Katie_Krause) July 24, 2018
sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before. 🙏🏽— Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 24, 2018
I admire Demi Lovato so much. Through her honesty she's taught a generation of women that strong women still struggle. There's a reason I wanted her on the hero magazine cover of The Bold Type pilot. Sending good thoughts. Keep fighting, Demi.— Sarah Watson (@SarahWatson42) July 24, 2018
We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you.— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 25, 2018
Charlie Puth dedicated "See You Again" to Demi Lovato at his concert last night. We're with u @ddlovato ♥️ pic.twitter.com/gAIRmj6TuN— Charlie Puth Charts (@ChartsCharlie) July 25, 2018
Demi sharing her story has taught me that is okay to have mental illness and how she inspired us to go forward in life no matter. Her music is so an inspiration and describes what she really feeling in her soul. She is my idol #HowDemiHasHelpedMe— DemiLovatoTrueFans20 (@DFans20) July 25, 2018
#HowDemiHasHelpedMe when I was at the worst part of my life and I just wanted to give up completely, Demi’s speeches and music and book just kept me going and helped me be able to finally ask for help. I just recently passed 5 years clean and I credit that partially to her. ❤️— kevin #PrayForDemi (@slaymedems) July 25, 2018
#HowDemiHasHelpedMe i remember one night in the hospital after an attempt, i was sitting in my hospital room on the floor next to the radio with my head against the wall and tears were streaming down my face.— kelsi (@kelsicatalano) July 25, 2018
then skyscraper came on the radio.
and i knew id be okay.
her story really changed my perspective on so many things. i was so ignorant about mental health, not only in general but also about my own, and her raw honesty opened my eyes. #HowDemiHasHelpedMe— aylén (@exhaIa) July 25, 2018
#HowDemiHasHelpedMe I've learned that I am not perfect, I don't have to change myself for others, and even when I'm in a deep hole I can always get out of it and shine bright.— stay strong demi 💕 (@logjwben) July 25, 2018
#HowDemiHasHelpedMe she taught me through her song "Warrior" that our most painful moments make us stronger and more self-conscious, which is great when I'm insecure about my appearance or my bad feelings. The struggles are still there though "I got thicker skin"— vinikid (@vinibalmeida) July 25, 2018
If you didn’t follow Demi in the Unbroken era, you probably haven’t seen this. She is an angel who battles her demons while holding every else up. I will always support her. I hope she can be there for herself. #PrayersForDemi #HowDemiHasHelpedMe pic.twitter.com/wVJUyQmos0— Chloe is Messy (@ChloeAnn_99) July 25, 2018
#HowDemiHasHelpedMe— Lexi Reid (@princessofsinss) July 25, 2018
Her music helped me realized that it was okay to be broken. Her being honest about her problems helped me see I could be something other then a mental illness. I love you Demi
she is very outspoken about mental illnesses, especially anxiety & depression, which what i deal w & not shy away from it. it makes me feel like i shouldnt be ashamed of my journey & my struggles. that i am human. i love her sm that it hurts my whole being #HowDemiHasHelpedMe pic.twitter.com/xOvsb7Q8Bx— love, ivy 🇩🇴🏳️🌈 (@mercifuldreamer) July 25, 2018
Honestly everytime I wanted to give up on life and end it I’d put on Demi Lovato songs and it made me feel like I wasn’t alone. If it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t be here. Because of this I got “Now I’m A Warrior” tattooed on me 💕#HowDemiHasHelpedMe— Lenalovesmakeup427 (@Marlenasalvati) July 25, 2018
I’ve suffered from mental illness. eating disorder. self harm. and addiction. I don’t know where I would be today if I didn’t have Demi Lovato in my life. She’s helped me for YEARS when no else bothered to check on me. She did with her words and music. #HowDemiHasHelpedMe— тεℓℓ мε үσυ ℓσvε мε (@demicangetit) July 25, 2018
she helped me at the worst moment of my life .. I was bullyied and Demi was always there with her songs, her book, her movies, her strength, her smile .. I had a little strength to not want to finish with my life and it was hard .. i love her so much #HowDemiHasHelpedMe— lea🇫🇷 (@beerhapiness) July 25, 2018
i got her signature heart on my wrist to cover my scars with her love #HowDemiHasHelpedMe— Cissi prays for Demi (@lalafangirling) July 25, 2018
She definately had an impact on my life throughout high school and middle school i was going throuugh depression and was really close to killing myself but demi really gave me strength and i will never forget it she really truly helped me shes my warrior #HowDemiHasHelpedMe— Ya girl Danielle 🏳️🌈 (@daniellegirllll) July 25, 2018
i was bullied at school and i’ve always been insecure/shy. demi helped me so many times and one day i was in a really bad day, so i posted a letter saying how i was feeling about myself and she commented this. i have no words to say how much i love her. 😔❤#HowDemiHasHelpedMe pic.twitter.com/EYOp6UHjMQ— yasmin loves demi (@lovatoart) July 25, 2018
there was this day i was attempting and then i turned on my laptop, went on YouTube and i saw demi singing "warrior" live for the first time, i googled the lyrics and then her story... she saved me that day. she always saved me. #HowDemiHasHelpedMe— christopher🚹 (@Chrisgallegoss) July 25, 2018
she’s my role model. diagnosed with mental illness is not easy, but she’s the one whom helped me with her story, her songs, and honest words. without her i’d be gone long time ago. she helped me how to survive and fight the monster inside me. @ddlovato #HowDemiHasHelpedMe— gabrielle (@alt_amphitrite) July 25, 2018
@ddlovato you don’t know it but God used you & your music to save my life to pull me out of the worst time in my life. I love you & I cannot thank you enough. Keep fighting because the world is in love with you. YOU not some pop star but YOU. Take your time. #HowDemiHasHelpedMe— Lau(Ren) (@llfurno) July 25, 2018
got help for my mental illnesses and came out as transgender because she taught me it was okay. I love you endlessly @ddlovato #HowDemiHasHelpedMe— christopher🚹 (@Chrisgallegoss) July 25, 2018
dear @ddlovato, i was a broken girl from a broken home. i would spend hours upon hours crying in my room, wishing that i was dead. i felt small and never spoke unless i was spoken to. your music gave me a reason to be as loud as i wanted, you gave me a voice. #HowDemiHasHelpedMe— j ◟̽◞̽ (@smolshinelwt) July 25, 2018
From battling an ED, depression,self harm,abusive parents, bullying,etc<I’m still fighting. #HowDemiHasHelpedMe -her speeches,music,her story,&her honesty.I’ve attempted a few times but she has always been there thru her music-By the grace of God & Demi,I wouldn’t be here-TY Demi— •prayin_for_Demi_Lovato• (@Lovaticsssssss_) July 25, 2018
Demi helped me with gaining confidence demi helped me by just her music when I was going through a hard time her music was there for me #HowDemiHasHelpedMe— Erin (@wiIdfiregrande) July 25, 2018
#HowDemiHasHelpedMe She gives me so much light and happiness. But beyond the excitement and joy she gives me, she is on a journey with me. We both are figuring out life, and she inspires me to grow as she does. I completely love her and don’t know what I’d do without her here— peace (@ddlxpeace) July 25, 2018
#HowDemiHasHelpedMe P2: The night I attempted suicide Demi had a performance on tv. My dad was watching it and not me. I was upstairs in my room taking pills to overdose. I heard skyscraper from my room so I told my mom I took pills and checked into a hospital for 8 Days.— Alyssa (I love you demi) (@Enchanted5h) July 25, 2018
#HowDemiHasHelpedMe she showed me that instead of being embarrassed about struggling with mental health, I should speak up & speak out to help and encourage others & myself to seek help and love ourselves regardless of our struggles :)— taylor (@taylorsann) July 25, 2018
#HowDemiHasHelpedMe suddenly I don’t feel like a monster anymore. Suddenly it feels okay to reach out for help. Suddenly it feels like I’m allowed to be like this and it’s okay to want to be better but to still love yourself whilst in progress. (Cont.)— Sophie Brussaux (@nomemo4) July 25, 2018
Demi was my only voice of reassurance during my doubt and anxiety while being bullied throughout High School, when ever I didn’t feel comfortable I would put my headphones in, turn @ddlovato on and tune out the world #HowDemiHasHelpedMe 💗— Hayley Rae (@Hayleyx3jb) July 25, 2018
#HowDemiHasHelpedMe— Jay (@AphsDiaries) July 25, 2018
I've dealt with depression and self harm for as long as I can remember. I cant tell you how much joy is in my heart to know that I am over a year clean. Demi Lovato has been one of the main reasons I was able to stop. Her music spoke to me and told me,
be strong. Be a warrior. Everyone is beautiful in their own way. You must learn to love yourself before you can love someone else. You're human, you're not perfect. Dont be afraid to change your look, its okay to express yourself. Haters gonna hate. Strength is everything.— Jay (@AphsDiaries) July 25, 2018
#HowDemiHasHelpedMe When I was in the hospital, I put warrior on loop. I felt stronger, happier, and comforted. For a little bit I wasn't in the hospital about to have surgery, it was just Demi encouraging me to stay strong. I love you @ddlovato pic.twitter.com/4kBaAbpSu3— Stay Strong (@93AngelOnFire) July 25, 2018