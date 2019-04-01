Fans are loving Chrissy Teigen's honest response to being asked 'how do you eat like this??'

Chrissy Teigen recently opened up about her post partum body on Twitter and her followers are feeling refreshed by the both the candor, and the healthy relationship Teigen has developed with her body image and mental health.

Sadly, oftentimes when celebrities open up about their relationship with their post-partum bodies, it's still heavily filtered through ideals of eventually losing weight, or airing insecurities. So, when a woman in the public eye talks candidly about her post-partum body AND it's not through the lens of insecurity or patriarchal pressure, it's a huge breath of fresh air.

Teigen shared how often people ask her how she's able to cook such rich delicious food all the time while maintaining her figure. Her answer, she shared, is that she has allowed and embraced her weight gain after giving birth to Miles.

"how do you eat like this??" - basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles. he's 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 30, 2019

She went on to share that her lowest weight was actually right after giving birth to Luna, and the weight loss was largely linked to post partum depression. So, when it comes to the idea of "losing the baby weight," Teigen would rather embrace her healthy mental state and love of food than toil over a meaningless number on the scale.