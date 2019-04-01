Fans are loving Chrissy Teigen's honest response to being asked 'how do you eat like this??'

Chrissy Teigen recently opened up about her post partum body on Twitter and her followers are feeling refreshed by the both the candor, and the healthy relationship Teigen has developed with her body image and mental health.
Sadly, oftentimes when celebrities open up about their relationship with their post-partum bodies, it's still heavily filtered through ideals of eventually losing weight, or airing insecurities. So, when a woman in the public eye talks candidly about her post-partum body AND it's not through the lens of insecurity or patriarchal pressure, it's a huge breath of fresh air.
Teigen shared how often people ask her how she's able to cook such rich delicious food all the time while maintaining her figure. Her answer, she shared, is that she has allowed and embraced her weight gain after giving birth to Miles.
She went on to share that her lowest weight was actually right after giving birth to Luna, and the weight loss was largely linked to post partum depression. So, when it comes to the idea of "losing the baby weight," Teigen would rather embrace her healthy mental state and love of food than toil over a meaningless number on the scale.
Teigen's transparency about her relationship with food, post partum depression, and weight gain was a huge breath of fresh air for moms who are accustomed to celebrities who conceal their access to expensive personal trainers, or worse yet, peddle diet schemes.
The concept of a "new normal" weight after giving birth is extremely normal, and Teigen's followers were relieved to hear it talked about so casually.
At the end of the day, being mentally healthy is key, and it's completely normal for our bodies to change shape and size throughout different seasons of our lives. Particularly, if you've just grown two human beings inside of you!