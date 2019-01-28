Fashion blogger’s racist rant against Mexican workers got him dragged to shreds.

If you don't already know who the Youtuber and fashion blogger Taylor Goldblatt is, consider yourself lucky. Basically, he's a social media personality who brands himself as a "rich brat" persona.

His Youtube bio pretty much sums it up:

“Hello there, my name is Taylor. I’m a rich kid, spendthrift and money is my middle name. I spend the majority of my time living a lux life of opulence in Beverly Hills, CA. I am a blogger and social media creative, with an avid love for menswear and all things fine luxury."

Well, in keeping with his persona, Goldblatt has come under serious fire online for some of his recent Instagram stories. The backlash came in response to a racist tirade Goldblatt went on against two Mexican workers who were installing a "Tay Fucking $" sign in his room.

Instagram / Taylor Goldblatt

The tirade was racist, classist, and downright cruel, and Goldblatt made callous jokes about deporting the men and calling them "big peasants."