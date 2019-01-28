Fashion blogger’s racist rant against Mexican workers got him dragged to shreds.

If you don't already know who the Youtuber and fashion blogger Taylor Goldblatt is, consider yourself lucky. Basically, he's a social media personality who brands himself as a "rich brat" persona.
His Youtube bio pretty much sums it up:
“Hello there, my name is Taylor. I’m a rich kid, spendthrift and money is my middle name. I spend the majority of my time living a lux life of opulence in Beverly Hills, CA. I am a blogger and social media creative, with an avid love for menswear and all things fine luxury."
Well, in keeping with his persona, Goldblatt has come under serious fire online for some of his recent Instagram stories. The backlash came in response to a racist tirade Goldblatt went on against two Mexican workers who were installing a "Tay Fucking $" sign in his room.
The tirade was racist, classist, and downright cruel, and Goldblatt made callous jokes about deporting the men and calling them "big peasants."
There was even a disgusting screenshot of a text exchange between Goldblatt and another human flesh sack of garbage.
When the Twitter user Freddy saw the disgusting racist tirade, he immediately screenshotted it and put Goldblatt on blast.
People were reasonably annoyed at the vile expression of racism towards men just doing their job.
A stepdaughter of one of the workers chimed in on the thread, and shared that her stepdad Jose is a hard working entrepreneur, and it's awful to see people like Goldblatt act out of such cruelty.
People were quick to send Jose their love while decrying Goldblatt's hatred.
Soon after, Instagram deleted Goldblatt's account and he set his Twitter to private. This of course didn't stop people from continuing to call him out, and at the time of writing this, his Youtube is unfortunately still up.
It wouldn't be surprising if this debacle continued to generate heat until Goldblatt's Youtube is also removed. This kind of vile rhetoric has no place getting rewarded via monetized videos.