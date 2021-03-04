18 fast food workers and regulars share their most memorable moments at the drive-thru.

When you're driving through a McDonalds, it's all too easy to forget just how much people can hear from the other side of the speakers.
People working drive-thrus are often privvy to bizarre conversational snippets that customers think are confined to the privacy of their car. On top of that, drive thru workers also get a sneak peek at all the bizarre things people store in their cars, which can tell another story completely.
In a handful of popular Reddit threads, fast food employees and regulars shared their most memorable moments at the drive thru window.
A few months back I was ordering from KFC, when I heard a live chicken on the other end going batsh*t crazy, turns out a kid had snuck in a rooster in his bag into the restaurant, and let it out when he got to the counter.
One time about halfway through an order everyone in the car started to scream, turns out a bee flew into the car.