18 fast food workers and regulars share their most memorable moments at the drive-thru.

When you're driving through a McDonalds, it's all too easy to forget just how much people can hear from the other side of the speakers.

People working drive-thrus are often privvy to bizarre conversational snippets that customers think are confined to the privacy of their car. On top of that, drive thru workers also get a sneak peek at all the bizarre things people store in their cars, which can tell another story completely.

In a handful of popular Reddit threads, fast food employees and regulars shared their most memorable moments at the drive thru window.

1. From xLogikal:

A few months back I was ordering from KFC, when I heard a live chicken on the other end going batsh*t crazy, turns out a kid had snuck in a rooster in his bag into the restaurant, and let it out when he got to the counter.

2. From KatieCatTheGod: