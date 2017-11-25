This father's heartbreaking message to his daughter has Twitter weeping.

Do you have a box of tissues nearby, or a handkerchief, or the sleeve of a t-shirt you don't care about?! If not, I'd suggest you procure one of these items, because you'll likely need them after reading this post.
When she was just 16-years-old, the Twitter user Bailey Seller tragically lost her father to cancer. Before his passing, her loving dad prepaid for flowers and wrote a series of letters to be given to Bailey on her birthday.
The message for her 21st birthday was officially the last letter she'll receive from her father, and she shared the beautiful and bittersweet moment with her Twitter followers.
He wrote:
"Dear Bailey,
This is my last love letter to you until we meet again. I do not want you to shed another tear for me my baby girl for I am in a better place. You are and will always be my most precious jewel I was given. It is your 21st birthday and I want you to always respect your momma and stay true to yourself. Be happy and live life to the fullest. I will still be with you through every milestone, just look around and there I will be. I love you Boo Boo and Happy Birthday!!!
~Daddy"
It's obvious how much he loved her, and also, how much thought he put into these letters. He wanted to give her the emotional green light to move on, which must have been a really difficult message to write.
People on Twitter shared kind words of condolences and solidarity.
I'll be right back, I'm refilling my tissues.
If you have a Dad who is alive and a good man, don't forget to tell him you love him.