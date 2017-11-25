This father's heartbreaking message to his daughter has Twitter weeping.

Do you have a box of tissues nearby, or a handkerchief, or the sleeve of a t-shirt you don't care about?! If not, I'd suggest you procure one of these items, because you'll likely need them after reading this post.

When she was just 16-years-old, the Twitter user Bailey Seller tragically lost her father to cancer. Before his passing, her loving dad prepaid for flowers and wrote a series of letters to be given to Bailey on her birthday.

The message for her 21st birthday was officially the last letter she'll receive from her father, and she shared the beautiful and bittersweet moment with her Twitter followers.

My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he pre payed flowers so i could receive them every year on my birthday. Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy. 💜 pic.twitter.com/vSafKyB2uO — Bailey Sellers (@SellersBailey) November 24, 2017

He wrote: