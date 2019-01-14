F*ck Your Fave: 'Tidying Up With Marie Kondo' does not spark joy.

Advertising

Welcome to "F*ck Your Fave": a weekly column where we examine a pop culture obsession that everyone in the world seems to love except for us. And we mean EVERYONE—even our moms. Are we fearless warriors speaking truth to power? Or disgruntled comedy bloggers who can't enjoy things other people enjoy, because we're broken? Don't answer that. But if you agree with our extremely unpopular opinions, welcome to the club. It's not the most fun club—but hey, at least it's free to sign up and there's no bathroom attendant. Today's fave: Marie Kondo and the Art of Tidying Up. Yeah, we're going there. And no, it did not "spark joy." I'm sorry, and truly, I AM. Because I know, I know, it "changed your life" or "saved your marriage" or whatever. But I think Tidying Up With Marie Kondo is about as entertaining as sitting in the waiting room for a dentist appointment. Minus the People magazines. I would rather listen to Terry Gross interview someone about their root vegetable garden for 12 hours straight than watch one hour of a family learning how to clean their house.

I know that occasionally having an unpopular opinion is inevitable, but feeling unmoved by a woman who has genuinely changed lives and brought magic into people's brains feels like heresy. What broke inside my soul as a child, that I can't weep with the rest of the world when a hoarder can finally look out their window without craning their neck around a mountain of figurines? I'll give the show this, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo is consistent with its commitment to minimalism—straight down to the lack of plot. On similar reality television shows, we get the satisfaction of seeing people's most humiliating objects up close - there is a certain amount of shock factor involved. But with Tidying Up, each episode features an instructional primer with Kondo and then a few shots of a family stress crying while they do their assigned homework. If we're going to watch people clean, I want that HGTV level of drama—show me the FULL family fights, and close-ups of the most embarrassing memorabilia! I want full voyeuristic drama, or bust!

Before I get sheared by pitchforks for besmirching the sparks of joy Kondo has ushered forth, and more specifically, the joys her meditative cleaning methods have brought people—let me make one thing clear: I have nothing against her personally. The only issue I could ever conceive of someone having with Kondo is disbelief at how an adult woman is so contained, endearing, and dare I say cute while surveilling a hoarders' home?! How is she not asking the rude and invasive questions that violently leap into my throat every time I see a ceiling-high stack of trash?! How is there not a perpetual spark of horror looming in her eyes from inevitably coming across dozens of dirty socks and used condoms throughout the course of her de-cluttering career? My whole body shudders when I think of the substances that have touched Kondo's feet—and truly, I hold the same bafflement and respect towards her as war veterans.

Despite constant exposure to other people's garbage, Kondo herself seems at the peak of emotional health, her personality is as seemingly fresh and spotless as her living room preferences. Plus, she really is great at folding. So what, you may be wondering, precisely am I rambling against?! Here's the thing: cleaning shows have existed forever—HGTV is a treasure trove of plotless shows about people decorating, cleaning, remodeling, and hunting down houses. This is a genre of television that has existed long before Kondo swept the world (pun intended) with her contemplative cleaning methods. However, never, ever in the past has a cleaning show been talked about as if it has the emotional impact of The Wire.

Due to the overnight popularity, Tidying Up has become the Game of Thrones of home improvement shows, and because of that, I expect more bloodshed—or at least, more variance in episode structure. I think Kondo's book(s) are solid, and her philosophy of introducing yourself to the home and thanking your objects brings about a great emotional closure, and makes the cleaning process more human. But on television?! It's honestly too pure and straightforward to be compelling! I know Netflix loves money, and no one is forcing me to watch it, but if a show is hyped I want it to either be lovable, or distinctive enough to hate without sounding like I'm auditioning for a Grumpy Old Men remake!

Rather than merely hating, I do have a proposed solution to the Kondo television quandary. I think we are at a cultural impasse where Kondo could slowly transform into a cult leader and the world wouldn't catch on until after she convinced thousands of families to move into a spotless compound. She has all of that factors to inspire the next Rajneeshpuram, and if she tested her power a little more I would stockpile all of her books, create a playlist of her Youtube videos and tune into every Netflix episode.

I want to see the dark, shadowy version of Kondo—where she straight up urges some of the women on Tidying Up to dump their deadbeat husbands because they no longer spark joy. I want to see Kondo test how bizarre her magical thinking exercises can really get: how far will people follow her?! I want Kondo the cult leader, or a show that has House Hunters drama—and if there's going to be neither, perhaps we can stop pretending this is good television and admit it's good reading.

Then again, I keep an old rusted serving tray in my room and fill it with jewelry I'll never wear because it reminds me of a scene from Aladdin. So, it's likely I could fold up my contrarianism, thank it for its service, and get rid of it with the rest of my decorative garbage. But then again, allowing myself to be bored by this show sparks joy, so it's really all subjective.