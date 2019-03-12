This Felicity Huffman tweet did not age well now that she's been indicted for college admissions fraud.

How rude!

Nearly fifty people, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Laughlin, have been indicted by the FBI and the US Attorney's office in Boston for allegedly bribing college athletics coaches and entrance exam administrators to get their kids into elite American universities.

Giphy

A tale of vast wealth, fraud, and privilege—not to mention the Desperate Housewives and Full House connections—have turned this absolutely bonkers indictment into the new Fyre Festival.

The elite college admittance system is predicated on the completely legal ways rich people advantage their children via tutors, test prep, activities, sports, legacy, donations, time, and more so it's extra funny to me when they fumble all that and say "fuck it, let's crime" — alexis nedd (@alexisthenedd) March 12, 2019

Twitter has to laugh, or else they'll cry about the myth we've been sold known as "meritocracy." The details are pretty insane.

According to the indictment, Huffman (aka Lynette from Desperate Housewives) participated in a scheme to get her daughter extra time and an answer-correcting proctor, and when she learned that the high school provided a presumably non-criminal administrator, she responded, "ruh ro!" like Scooby Doo.