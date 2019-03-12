This Felicity Huffman tweet did not age well now that she's been indicted for college admissions fraud.

How rude!
Nearly fifty people, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Laughlin, have been indicted by the FBI and the US Attorney's office in Boston for allegedly bribing college athletics coaches and entrance exam administrators to get their kids into elite American universities.
A tale of vast wealth, fraud, and privilege—not to mention the Desperate Housewives and Full House connections—have turned this absolutely bonkers indictment into the new Fyre Festival.
Twitter has to laugh, or else they'll cry about the myth we've been sold known as "meritocracy." The details are pretty insane.
According to the indictment, Huffman (aka Lynette from Desperate Housewives) participated in a scheme to get her daughter extra time and an answer-correcting proctor, and when she learned that the high school provided a presumably non-criminal administrator, she responded, "ruh ro!" like Scooby Doo.
Other parents also Photoshopped their childrens' heads onto athletes' bodies to pretend that they could join the school's varsity teams, while also allegedly bribing the coaches.
People are having fun with Huffman's old tweets, particularly this one.
There is always a tweet.
Donald Trump Jr. tried to dunk on Huffman too, forgetting that he's Donald Trump Jr.
Some of you may recall that Huffman is married to fellow actor and now unindicted co-conspirator William H. Macy. According to the indictment, he was frauding with the fraud, too.
Second, yes, William H. Macy was in this up to his neck. He's SPOUSE in this phone transcript, arranging the fraudulent SAT. pic.twitter.com/99RDe4Hrio— Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) March 12, 2019
The bribe to the proctor was laundered through a charity, because that's way easier than just making their daughter learn the word "lugubrious."
One could say that William H. Macy..............has no shame.